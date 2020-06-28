8741 17th Avenue NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming home in the heart of Crown Hill Seattle - - Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JI-1oJwjl2o&t=7s

- 10 month lease, only through June 2020

- Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/16502770ac

- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831

- Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- $45 application fee per adult

- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

- Professionally managed by Real Property Associates

- Enjoy a rustic cabin-like house in the city!

- Early 20th century charm with cedar walls & ceilings, fir floors and rocking chair front porch

- Loft style upstairs bedrooms are two separate rooms with a pass-through joining them

- Main floor consists of living room with a freestanding gas fireplace, large country kitchen & dining room, bathroom with claw-foot tub, plus bonus room/bedroom

- Layout works well for roommates

- Laundry room with washer/dryer hookup

- Spacious yard with storage shed included

- Amazing location! Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, bus lines and parks



- Last month's rent due at move in.



