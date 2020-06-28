All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8741 17th Avenue NW
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

8741 17th Avenue NW

8741 17th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

8741 17th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Crown Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming home in the heart of Crown Hill Seattle - - Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JI-1oJwjl2o&t=7s
- 10 month lease, only through June 2020
- Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/16502770ac
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- $45 application fee per adult
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
- Professionally managed by Real Property Associates
- Enjoy a rustic cabin-like house in the city!
- Early 20th century charm with cedar walls & ceilings, fir floors and rocking chair front porch
- Loft style upstairs bedrooms are two separate rooms with a pass-through joining them
- Main floor consists of living room with a freestanding gas fireplace, large country kitchen & dining room, bathroom with claw-foot tub, plus bonus room/bedroom
- Layout works well for roommates
- Laundry room with washer/dryer hookup
- Spacious yard with storage shed included
- Amazing location! Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, bus lines and parks

- Last month's rent due at move in.

(RLNE4364026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8741 17th Avenue NW have any available units?
8741 17th Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8741 17th Avenue NW have?
Some of 8741 17th Avenue NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8741 17th Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
8741 17th Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8741 17th Avenue NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8741 17th Avenue NW is pet friendly.
Does 8741 17th Avenue NW offer parking?
No, 8741 17th Avenue NW does not offer parking.
Does 8741 17th Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8741 17th Avenue NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8741 17th Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 8741 17th Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 8741 17th Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 8741 17th Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 8741 17th Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8741 17th Avenue NW does not have units with dishwashers.
