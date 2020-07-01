8507 12th Ave. S.

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated oven refrigerator

Sweet 1 BR, South Park - Available now.

Looking for an ASAP move-in date.



Ever growing popular South Park has a sweet 1br/1ba freshly remodeled unit. This delightful unit is located in a brick 4-plex, fresh updates throughout, designer paint, cute tile kitchen, breakfast nook, tile bath, new vanity, plenty of street parking, laundry on-site, yard care provided, tenant pays for electric, WSG is divided equally among occupants of the building. Walk to eateries, South Park library, plus a super quick 15 min. commute to downtown, South Park bridge now open! Minimum 700 credit score required.

$1195 refundable security deposit, $40 app fee p/p, pets are conditional w/ extra deposit and pet rent. WSG is divided equally among building occupants.



After submitting an application (application will not be processed until an in-person viewing has been conducted), an in-person appointment may be set up with an agent.

Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.elitaliving.com Under Listings/Rental Application

*The cost of applications will be deducted from the final amount owed for R.S.D. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



