All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 8507 12th Ave. S..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8507 12th Ave. S.
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

8507 12th Ave. S.

8507 12th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8507 12th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98108
South Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Sweet 1 BR, South Park - Available now.
Looking for an ASAP move-in date.

Ever growing popular South Park has a sweet 1br/1ba freshly remodeled unit. This delightful unit is located in a brick 4-plex, fresh updates throughout, designer paint, cute tile kitchen, breakfast nook, tile bath, new vanity, plenty of street parking, laundry on-site, yard care provided, tenant pays for electric, WSG is divided equally among occupants of the building. Walk to eateries, South Park library, plus a super quick 15 min. commute to downtown, South Park bridge now open! Minimum 700 credit score required.
$1195 refundable security deposit, $40 app fee p/p, pets are conditional w/ extra deposit and pet rent. WSG is divided equally among building occupants.

After submitting an application (application will not be processed until an in-person viewing has been conducted), an in-person appointment may be set up with an agent.
Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.elitaliving.com Under Listings/Rental Application
*The cost of applications will be deducted from the final amount owed for R.S.D. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

(RLNE5812440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8507 12th Ave. S. have any available units?
8507 12th Ave. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8507 12th Ave. S. have?
Some of 8507 12th Ave. S.'s amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8507 12th Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
8507 12th Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8507 12th Ave. S. pet-friendly?
No, 8507 12th Ave. S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8507 12th Ave. S. offer parking?
No, 8507 12th Ave. S. does not offer parking.
Does 8507 12th Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8507 12th Ave. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8507 12th Ave. S. have a pool?
No, 8507 12th Ave. S. does not have a pool.
Does 8507 12th Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 8507 12th Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 8507 12th Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8507 12th Ave. S. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Olympus
2801 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Eastlake Flats
2820 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Verse Seattle
402 22nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Avana on the Lake
538 Lakeside Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Astro
315 1st Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Gordon Apartments
527 1st Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Jackson
2401 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University