8501 Ravenna Ave NE Available 07/01/20 Adorable Wedgewood Home - Virtual Tour Coming Soon! - **Due to Covid concerns we are currently only doing virtual tours for this unit. Virtual Tour will be available for viewing soon - please check back! To apply, please contact via replying to listing.



This traditional 1906 Wedgewood Cottage located on Ravenna Ave is coming available in early July! Spacious floorplan offers over 2,000 livable space, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Classic early 1900 charm can still be found, from the claw foot bathtub to the built ins. Great back deck for entertaining!



Quick access to downtown by express bus. Near Children's Hospital, University of Washington, major shopping and dining.



-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-12 month lease required

- Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month

- Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over 6 months).

- Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

- Tenants pay all utilities.

- Tenants maintain yard.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.



