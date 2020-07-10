All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

8501 Ravenna Ave NE

8501 Ravenna Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8501 Ravenna Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Due to Covid concerns we are currently only doing virtual tours for this unit. Virtual Tour will be available for viewing soon - please check back! To apply, please contact via replying to listing.

This traditional 1906 Wedgewood Cottage located on Ravenna Ave is coming available in early July! Spacious floorplan offers over 2,000 livable space, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Classic early 1900 charm can still be found, from the claw foot bathtub to the built ins. Great back deck for entertaining!

Quick access to downtown by express bus. Near Children's Hospital, University of Washington, major shopping and dining.

-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-12 month lease required
- Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month
- Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over 6 months).
- Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
- Tenants pay all utilities.
- Tenants maintain yard.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

(RLNE5828755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8501 Ravenna Ave NE have any available units?
8501 Ravenna Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 8501 Ravenna Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
8501 Ravenna Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8501 Ravenna Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8501 Ravenna Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 8501 Ravenna Ave NE offer parking?
No, 8501 Ravenna Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 8501 Ravenna Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8501 Ravenna Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8501 Ravenna Ave NE have a pool?
No, 8501 Ravenna Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 8501 Ravenna Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 8501 Ravenna Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8501 Ravenna Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8501 Ravenna Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8501 Ravenna Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8501 Ravenna Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

