8415 5th Ave NE #105

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Large 2bd/2ba in Maple Leaf - 2 weeks FREE! - Welcome home to this huge 1,024 sq ft gem of a condo. The condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, one in the master bedroom, the other is next to the second bedroom. Large living room flooded with natural light. Open floor plan and tons of closets. Large deck off living room with beautiful green trees in view. New vinyl windows and building exterior paint.



Includes 1 covered parking spot for $10 per month. Laundry room onsite. Secure building. Minutes to Northgate with transit to downtown Seattle. Not far from Light Rail station. Walking distance to Maple Leaf Park & Green Lake. Restaurants across the street.



~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

~$100 per month for water/sewer/garbage, tenant pays electricity

~$10 per month for one parking spot

~ 10-month lease or longer

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).

~No pets



To view the virtual tour of this property, please click the following link:

https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/495765



