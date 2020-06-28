All apartments in Seattle
8415 5th Ave NE #105

8415 5th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8415 5th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Large 2bd/2ba in Maple Leaf - 2 weeks FREE! - Welcome home to this huge 1,024 sq ft gem of a condo. The condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, one in the master bedroom, the other is next to the second bedroom. Large living room flooded with natural light. Open floor plan and tons of closets. Large deck off living room with beautiful green trees in view. New vinyl windows and building exterior paint.

Includes 1 covered parking spot for $10 per month. Laundry room onsite. Secure building. Minutes to Northgate with transit to downtown Seattle. Not far from Light Rail station. Walking distance to Maple Leaf Park & Green Lake. Restaurants across the street.

~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~$100 per month for water/sewer/garbage, tenant pays electricity
~$10 per month for one parking spot
~ 10-month lease or longer
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).
~No pets

To view the virtual tour of this property, please click the following link:
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/495765

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2493824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8415 5th Ave NE #105 have any available units?
8415 5th Ave NE #105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 8415 5th Ave NE #105 currently offering any rent specials?
8415 5th Ave NE #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 5th Ave NE #105 pet-friendly?
No, 8415 5th Ave NE #105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8415 5th Ave NE #105 offer parking?
Yes, 8415 5th Ave NE #105 offers parking.
Does 8415 5th Ave NE #105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8415 5th Ave NE #105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 5th Ave NE #105 have a pool?
No, 8415 5th Ave NE #105 does not have a pool.
Does 8415 5th Ave NE #105 have accessible units?
No, 8415 5th Ave NE #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 5th Ave NE #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8415 5th Ave NE #105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8415 5th Ave NE #105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8415 5th Ave NE #105 does not have units with air conditioning.
