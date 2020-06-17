Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/840-nw-61st-st?p=Company



To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com



Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in the sought-after Ballard neighborhood. Hardwoods and new paint throughout. Unit features: spacious kitchen, large windows, ample closet space, new stove and fridge. Private fenced backyard. Washer and dryer in unit. Electric heat. Yard service included.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage are split with the other unit. No smoking. Small dog only considered on a case by case basis—no cats allowed.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.