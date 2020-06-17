All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:45 PM

840 NW 61st St

840 Northwest 61st Street · No Longer Available
Location

840 Northwest 61st Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/840-nw-61st-st?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in the sought-after Ballard neighborhood. Hardwoods and new paint throughout. Unit features: spacious kitchen, large windows, ample closet space, new stove and fridge. Private fenced backyard. Washer and dryer in unit. Electric heat. Yard service included.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage are split with the other unit. No smoking. Small dog only considered on a case by case basis—no cats allowed.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 NW 61st St have any available units?
840 NW 61st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 NW 61st St have?
Some of 840 NW 61st St's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 NW 61st St currently offering any rent specials?
840 NW 61st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 NW 61st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 840 NW 61st St is pet friendly.
Does 840 NW 61st St offer parking?
No, 840 NW 61st St does not offer parking.
Does 840 NW 61st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 840 NW 61st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 NW 61st St have a pool?
No, 840 NW 61st St does not have a pool.
Does 840 NW 61st St have accessible units?
No, 840 NW 61st St does not have accessible units.
Does 840 NW 61st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 NW 61st St does not have units with dishwashers.
