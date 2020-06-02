All apartments in Seattle
8237 20th Ave NE
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

8237 20th Ave NE

8237 20th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8237 20th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Roosevelt 2 Bedroom Charmer with Loft waiting for you! - This delightful bungalow is sandwiched in between the desired areas of Maple Leaf, Roosevelt, and Wedgwood. Set far back from the street it offers period charm complimented by modern updates, vinyl windows, an updated bath & kitchen featuring granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Oak hardwoods on the main floor and refinished fir floors in the spacious upstairs loft.
This home features 2 small bedrooms on the main level and a large loft that you access through one of the bedrooms.
The mudroom off the kitchen offers storage for bicycles and more. Partially finished basement with laundry and hobby room boasts plenty of storage. Relax & enjoy the established gardens & fully-fenced yard. Quiet dead-end alley w/ off-street parking.
Close to Maple Leaf Reservoir Park and Dahl Playfield. Schools in the area include Wedgwood Elementary, Eckstein Middle School and Roosevelt High School. This location is centrally located to travel on I-5 to downtown or north.

Bus Lines
309 0.1 mi 373 0.2 mi
522 0.1 mi 372 0.1 mi
312 0.1 mi 995 0.1 mi
77 0.2 mi 986 0.4 mi
73 0.2 mi 988 0.4 mi

-All utilities including oil furnace fills during and at end of tenancy are tenants responsibilities.
-Landscaping and yard care under 6 feet are tenants responsibilities.
-1 or 2-year lease.
-1 pet will be considered, case by case, with great pet references. Pet rent will apply. All pets must have an application must be submitted through www.petscreening.com
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.
-Call today to schedule your viewing appointment.
-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
-View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/495759

(RLNE5112820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

