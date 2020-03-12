Amenities

8234 43rd AVE NE Available 08/01/19 CHARMING 3 BEDROOM CAPE COD WEDGWOOD HOME FOR RENT W LARGE LOT - **$2950/month rent plus utilities; 12 month lease preferred; Available August 2019**

**3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1800 SF, 0.31 acre lot; private, mostly fenced yard; Garage**

**First month's rent ($2950) and security deposit ($2500) due upon move in**

Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



VIDEO OF HOME:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Npsf-pV3D1A



This home offers charming Cape Cod 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom living space. Home has been updated but has the best original features left! Gorgeous, well maintained original wood floors, brick fireplace, doors, and wood trim to give the historic feel. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. Home is in the Wedgwood neighborhood of Seattle providing a great, quiet neighborhood perfect for kids to roam and adults to take a walk. Home is right next to Sand Point Country Club. House is in great condition with no problems. Perfect for larger or growing families as there is a room for everyone! New windows have been installed and provide great natural light. Downstairs and stair carpet is brand new. Original fireplace in the Living Room provides a great focal point for the space and is great for entertaining. Kitchen has been well maintained and is clean and has all the amenities needed. Attached Garage with internal unit entrance provides great privacy, security, and freedom from the rain. Shop space in lower level perfect for storage and work space. Huge downstairs Master has large windows to luscious backyard as well as brick fireplace and built-in storage/shelving.



Large lot provides lots of privacy and room for adults, kids, and pets alike. Most of lot is flat and usable and there is also a brick patio area, as well as many plants and trees providing a peaceful, serene backyard. Yard is fully fenced and Lot has greenbelt on backside. Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis. Larger deposit would be required for each pet. Sand Point Way and I-5 provides a quick commute to most of Seattle, UW, and Bellevue/Eastside. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well. Seattle area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. These include:

-View Ridge Elementary

-Eckstein Middle School

-Roosevelt High School, Bishop Blanchet High School, Nathan Hale High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Washington, Puget Sound and Green Lake access very close

-Green Lake, Warren G Magnuson Park, Woodland Park/Zoo, Ravenna Park, Gas Works, Matthews Park

-University Village, Northgate Mall, University District, Neptune Theatre



This home has everything you could want and more! Cal, text, or email today!



