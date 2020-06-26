8216 39th Ave SW.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Coveted Gatewood 2BR/1BA Home w/ Hardwood Floors! - This coveted Gatewood Cape Cod single family home, offers peek-a-boo Sound views, and sits high off 39th Ave SW on a large corner lot. The home has hardwood floors throughout, a wood burning fireplace to keep cozy in the cooler months, and nicely sized bedrooms. The refreshed kitchen opens up to the shared living/dining room and off to the side has a laundry area with full-sized W/D. A partially fenced yard complements the home and boasts nice mature landscaping that is included in the monthly rent. Off of the backyard is a deep, detached, one car garage. A great neighborhood, on a quiet street, with fantastic views when taking walks = your next home! Owner willing to consider pets on a case-by-case basis, max 2, with appropriate pet deposits. Plus, landscaping included w/ rent! Renter's insurance required! Resident covers all utilities.



(RLNE5001047)