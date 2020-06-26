All apartments in Seattle
8216 39th Ave SW.
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

8216 39th Ave SW

8216 39th Avenue Southwest
Location

8216 39th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Gatewood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Coveted Gatewood 2BR/1BA Home w/ Hardwood Floors! - This coveted Gatewood Cape Cod single family home, offers peek-a-boo Sound views, and sits high off 39th Ave SW on a large corner lot. The home has hardwood floors throughout, a wood burning fireplace to keep cozy in the cooler months, and nicely sized bedrooms. The refreshed kitchen opens up to the shared living/dining room and off to the side has a laundry area with full-sized W/D. A partially fenced yard complements the home and boasts nice mature landscaping that is included in the monthly rent. Off of the backyard is a deep, detached, one car garage. A great neighborhood, on a quiet street, with fantastic views when taking walks = your next home! Owner willing to consider pets on a case-by-case basis, max 2, with appropriate pet deposits. Plus, landscaping included w/ rent! Renter's insurance required! Resident covers all utilities.

(RLNE5001047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8216 39th Ave SW have any available units?
8216 39th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8216 39th Ave SW have?
Some of 8216 39th Ave SW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8216 39th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
8216 39th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8216 39th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8216 39th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 8216 39th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 8216 39th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 8216 39th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8216 39th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8216 39th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 8216 39th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 8216 39th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 8216 39th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8216 39th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8216 39th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.

