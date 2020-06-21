All apartments in Seattle
814 NW 52nd Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

814 NW 52nd Street

814 Northwest 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

814 Northwest 52nd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
814 NW 52nd Street Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Large Ballard Stand Alone Townhome - Beautiful & Spacious stand alone 3 bed/3 bath Townhome with a wide open floor plan. Three bedroom suites, all with their own full bathrooms and walk-in closets. Inlaid hardwoods, large rooms with high quality finishes makes this a one of a kind rental. Living and dining rooms are light filled and connect to the entertainment sized deck. Open kitchen with slab granite, stainless appliances and a lot of cabinet space. Light and bright stunning home with a bonus fenced patio and 1 car garage. Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity for a single family home in Ballard...

NO Smoking
NO Pets

Security Deposit - $3550
Tenant pays utilities

Please email with inquiries and to set appointments. House will be move in ready the first week of July.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3208010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 NW 52nd Street have any available units?
814 NW 52nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 NW 52nd Street have?
Some of 814 NW 52nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 NW 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
814 NW 52nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 NW 52nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 814 NW 52nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 814 NW 52nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 814 NW 52nd Street does offer parking.
Does 814 NW 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 NW 52nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 NW 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 814 NW 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 814 NW 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 814 NW 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 814 NW 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 NW 52nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
