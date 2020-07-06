All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 8121 Delridge Wy SW Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8121 Delridge Wy SW Unit B
Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:25 AM

8121 Delridge Wy SW Unit B

8121 Delridge Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8121 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning Westwood Village Townhouse - Contemporary 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath town home has a modern vibe throughout! Located in a popular West Seattle area, this town home offers parking and a private yard. Cherry stained mill work, floor and cabinetry. Large windows let in tons of natural light. Blocks from Westwood Village with easy access to Alki, West Seattle Bridge, the airport, and on the bus line!

**Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, with an additional refundable $500 Pet Deposit, per pet.**

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr. Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Status: Available

#259 www.rent253.com

(RLNE2514383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8121 Delridge Wy SW Unit B have any available units?
8121 Delridge Wy SW Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 8121 Delridge Wy SW Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
8121 Delridge Wy SW Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8121 Delridge Wy SW Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 8121 Delridge Wy SW Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 8121 Delridge Wy SW Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 8121 Delridge Wy SW Unit B offers parking.
Does 8121 Delridge Wy SW Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8121 Delridge Wy SW Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8121 Delridge Wy SW Unit B have a pool?
No, 8121 Delridge Wy SW Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 8121 Delridge Wy SW Unit B have accessible units?
No, 8121 Delridge Wy SW Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 8121 Delridge Wy SW Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8121 Delridge Wy SW Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8121 Delridge Wy SW Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 8121 Delridge Wy SW Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800
Seattle, WA 98101
Olympus
2801 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Radius
400 Boren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Charbern
1705 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street
Seattle, WA 98125
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Roy Street Apartments
100 Roy Street
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University