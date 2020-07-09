7929 17th Ave SW

Amenities

Refreshed 2bedroom one bath house with gated yard available now for rent! - Come rent this cozy refreshed 2 bedroom house with a gated yard and spacious detached garage! The front door leads into a an open naturally lit living room. The kitchen and rooms flow off of the living room. Bedrooms allow in a lot of natural light. Enjoy plenty of parking in the back off the alley way with a large detached garage with plenty of work space and storage and parking beside that as well. Convenient location in the West Seattle community.



Dogs and Cats allowed. Additional pet deposit will be collected.

No Smoking



Application fee: Non-refundable $42/person 18 years or older

Refundable security deposit of one month's rent minus application fees.



Questions? Contact Property Manager Randy Kitchens, (425)988-4425, text ensures fastest response. Email randy@northpacificproperties.com



