All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7929 17th Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7929 17th Ave SW
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

7929 17th Ave SW

7929 17th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7929 17th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Refreshed 2bedroom one bath house with gated yard available now for rent! - Come rent this cozy refreshed 2 bedroom house with a gated yard and spacious detached garage! The front door leads into a an open naturally lit living room. The kitchen and rooms flow off of the living room. Bedrooms allow in a lot of natural light. Enjoy plenty of parking in the back off the alley way with a large detached garage with plenty of work space and storage and parking beside that as well. Convenient location in the West Seattle community.

Dogs and Cats allowed. Additional pet deposit will be collected.
No Smoking

Application fee: Non-refundable $42/person 18 years or older
Refundable security deposit of one month's rent minus application fees.

Questions? Contact Property Manager Randy Kitchens, (425)988-4425, text ensures fastest response. Email randy@northpacificproperties.com

(RLNE4785225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7929 17th Ave SW have any available units?
7929 17th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 7929 17th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
7929 17th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7929 17th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7929 17th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 7929 17th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 7929 17th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 7929 17th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7929 17th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7929 17th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 7929 17th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 7929 17th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 7929 17th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7929 17th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7929 17th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7929 17th Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 7929 17th Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera South Lake Union
435 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Rianna
810 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Franklin Station
2303 Franklin Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Square One Apartments
1020 NE 63rd St
Seattle, WA 98115
Clearwater and Star Apartments
167 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Villa Appia
12300 31st Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98125
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Batik Apartments
123 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University