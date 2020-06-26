Amenities

7925 Densmore Ave N #302 Available 08/01/19 Spacious condo steps from Green Lake - Green Lake is just steps away from this nicely updated condo! Walk or run the lake whenever the mood strikes. Just 10 units located in this quiet and well maintained building.



Generous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom layout is ideal for roommates and maximizes privacy. Bedrooms and baths are located on either side of the living area. Both bedrooms have huge closets and a full bathroom (with a tub!). The entry flows nicely into the open kitchen and living area. Big windows invite you out onto the huge deck that has a great view of Green Lake. Enjoy gardening? Add some planters like your neighbors above and grow flowers in the ideal southern exposure.



The condo has washer dryer in unit - no hauling laundry between floors here! The home has closets galore with a huge entry closet, a pantry, two hall closets, and a laundry closet. A storage closet is located on the balcony, another is located in the basement that can fit 2 bicycles. Tandem parking, 2 spaces, available $100.00 per month. The building is cat friendly with monthly pet rent.



Easy commute to downtown via 99 or I-5. Short walk to Rapid Ride buses. Local buses to UW and Northgate. Dine in or out at the numerous restaurants & coffee shops within walking distance. Also nearby is the library, community center, and grocery stores.



~Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing: www.mapleleafmgt.com

~$45.00 Application fee per applicant

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management.

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

~12-month lease or longer

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).

~Cat is negotiable. Pet rent will apply. Pet Screening is required.

~Water/sewer/garbage is $100 per month. Electricity and cable are tenant responsibility.



No Dogs Allowed



