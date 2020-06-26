All apartments in Seattle
7925 Densmore Ave N #302

7925 Densmore Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7925 Densmore Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7925 Densmore Ave N #302 Available 08/01/19 Spacious condo steps from Green Lake - Green Lake is just steps away from this nicely updated condo! Walk or run the lake whenever the mood strikes. Just 10 units located in this quiet and well maintained building.

Generous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom layout is ideal for roommates and maximizes privacy. Bedrooms and baths are located on either side of the living area. Both bedrooms have huge closets and a full bathroom (with a tub!). The entry flows nicely into the open kitchen and living area. Big windows invite you out onto the huge deck that has a great view of Green Lake. Enjoy gardening? Add some planters like your neighbors above and grow flowers in the ideal southern exposure.

The condo has washer dryer in unit - no hauling laundry between floors here! The home has closets galore with a huge entry closet, a pantry, two hall closets, and a laundry closet. A storage closet is located on the balcony, another is located in the basement that can fit 2 bicycles. Tandem parking, 2 spaces, available $100.00 per month. The building is cat friendly with monthly pet rent.

Easy commute to downtown via 99 or I-5. Short walk to Rapid Ride buses. Local buses to UW and Northgate. Dine in or out at the numerous restaurants & coffee shops within walking distance. Also nearby is the library, community center, and grocery stores.

~Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing: www.mapleleafmgt.com
~$45.00 Application fee per applicant
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management.
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~12-month lease or longer
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).
~Cat is negotiable. Pet rent will apply. Pet Screening is required.
~Water/sewer/garbage is $100 per month. Electricity and cable are tenant responsibility.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4248447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7925 Densmore Ave N #302 have any available units?
7925 Densmore Ave N #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7925 Densmore Ave N #302 have?
Some of 7925 Densmore Ave N #302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7925 Densmore Ave N #302 currently offering any rent specials?
7925 Densmore Ave N #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7925 Densmore Ave N #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7925 Densmore Ave N #302 is pet friendly.
Does 7925 Densmore Ave N #302 offer parking?
Yes, 7925 Densmore Ave N #302 offers parking.
Does 7925 Densmore Ave N #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7925 Densmore Ave N #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7925 Densmore Ave N #302 have a pool?
No, 7925 Densmore Ave N #302 does not have a pool.
Does 7925 Densmore Ave N #302 have accessible units?
No, 7925 Densmore Ave N #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 7925 Densmore Ave N #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7925 Densmore Ave N #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
