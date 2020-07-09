All apartments in Seattle
7757 21ST AVE NW
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

7757 21ST AVE NW

7757 21st Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7757 21st Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
pet friendly
7757 21ST AVE NW Available 01/13/20 STUNNING LOYAL HEIGHTS HOME. AVAILABLE 1/13/2020 - Stunning Loyal Heights home providing plenty of space, peace, and privacy. AVAILABLE 1/13/2020 (with possibility for sooner move-in)!

Great Style: The home offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry. The main living space is breathtaking and spacious with wall length windows that allows for an abundance of natural light. Some of the amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and stunning updated kitchen complete with custom cabinetry and wine rack.

Great Space: This 2840 sq. ft. home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Great Walkability: The placement of this home provides easy access to Ballards neighborhood and express bus lines to downtown Seattle, Wallingford, Fremont, and the University of Washington.

Some popular locations located within walking distance include:
Restaurants:? Cafe Munir, Thai Siam, Sopranos Pizza, Larsens Bakery, Lo Copa Cafe, The Dane
Parks:? Loyal Heights Playground, Baker Park, Salmon Bay Park, Golden Gardens
Grocery Stores: Safeway, Ballard Farmers Market, The Fresh Fish Co, Top Banana, QFC

Property Amenities:
- Landscaping included!
- 1 car garage with 1 additional off street parking
- Oil heating
- Fireplace
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
- Stovetop
- Oven
- Microwave
- Garden boxes
- Large laundry room with plenty of storage
- RING doorbell

Lease Logistics
Lease Duration: 7-8 month lease. Thereafter leases will be offered on 12 month cycles.
Pet Policy: NO CATS / YES DOGS (case-by-case with additional deposit)

Move-in Fees:?
First Month:? $3,495.00
Security Deposit: $3,495.00 minus cost of application fees

Please contact Ajohnson (at) northpacificproperties (dot) com or call (206) 402-9710 for viewing.

Showings by appointment only!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5397510)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7757 21ST AVE NW have any available units?
7757 21ST AVE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7757 21ST AVE NW have?
Some of 7757 21ST AVE NW's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7757 21ST AVE NW currently offering any rent specials?
7757 21ST AVE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7757 21ST AVE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7757 21ST AVE NW is pet friendly.
Does 7757 21ST AVE NW offer parking?
Yes, 7757 21ST AVE NW offers parking.
Does 7757 21ST AVE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7757 21ST AVE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7757 21ST AVE NW have a pool?
No, 7757 21ST AVE NW does not have a pool.
Does 7757 21ST AVE NW have accessible units?
No, 7757 21ST AVE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7757 21ST AVE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7757 21ST AVE NW has units with dishwashers.

