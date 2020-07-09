Amenities

7757 21ST AVE NW Available 01/13/20 STUNNING LOYAL HEIGHTS HOME. AVAILABLE 1/13/2020 - Stunning Loyal Heights home providing plenty of space, peace, and privacy. AVAILABLE 1/13/2020 (with possibility for sooner move-in)!



Great Style: The home offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry. The main living space is breathtaking and spacious with wall length windows that allows for an abundance of natural light. Some of the amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and stunning updated kitchen complete with custom cabinetry and wine rack.



Great Space: This 2840 sq. ft. home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.



Great Walkability: The placement of this home provides easy access to Ballards neighborhood and express bus lines to downtown Seattle, Wallingford, Fremont, and the University of Washington.



Some popular locations located within walking distance include:

Restaurants:? Cafe Munir, Thai Siam, Sopranos Pizza, Larsens Bakery, Lo Copa Cafe, The Dane

Parks:? Loyal Heights Playground, Baker Park, Salmon Bay Park, Golden Gardens

Grocery Stores: Safeway, Ballard Farmers Market, The Fresh Fish Co, Top Banana, QFC



Property Amenities:

- Landscaping included!

- 1 car garage with 1 additional off street parking

- Oil heating

- Fireplace

- Dishwasher

- Refrigerator

- Stovetop

- Oven

- Microwave

- Garden boxes

- Large laundry room with plenty of storage

- RING doorbell



Lease Logistics

Lease Duration: 7-8 month lease. Thereafter leases will be offered on 12 month cycles.

Pet Policy: NO CATS / YES DOGS (case-by-case with additional deposit)



Move-in Fees:?

First Month:? $3,495.00

Security Deposit: $3,495.00 minus cost of application fees



Please contact Ajohnson (at) northpacificproperties (dot) com or call (206) 402-9710 for viewing.



Showings by appointment only!



No Cats Allowed



