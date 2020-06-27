7707 Corliss Ave N

Amenities

pet friendly all utils included cable included carpet

Cute and spacious Mother-in-law lower level 1 bedroom. Carpeted living room with newer kitchen, 1 bath, and sleeping area. 1 block to Green Lake. Close to shopping and transportation. On street parking. All utilities included. 530 sq. ft.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12 month lease. Water, sewer, garbage, gas, electric, and basic cable included. No smoking. Cats may be considered only on a case by case basis with additional $400 pet deposit.



