Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:51 PM

7707 Corliss Ave N

7707 Corliss Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7707 Corliss Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
cable included
carpet
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/7707-corliss-ave-n?p=Company

Cute and spacious Mother-in-law lower level 1 bedroom. Carpeted living room with newer kitchen, 1 bath, and sleeping area. 1 block to Green Lake. Close to shopping and transportation. On street parking. All utilities included. 530 sq. ft.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12 month lease. Water, sewer, garbage, gas, electric, and basic cable included. No smoking. Cats may be considered only on a case by case basis with additional $400 pet deposit.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7707 Corliss Ave N have any available units?
7707 Corliss Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7707 Corliss Ave N have?
Some of 7707 Corliss Ave N's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7707 Corliss Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
7707 Corliss Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7707 Corliss Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7707 Corliss Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 7707 Corliss Ave N offer parking?
No, 7707 Corliss Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 7707 Corliss Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7707 Corliss Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7707 Corliss Ave N have a pool?
No, 7707 Corliss Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 7707 Corliss Ave N have accessible units?
No, 7707 Corliss Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 7707 Corliss Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7707 Corliss Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
