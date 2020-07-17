76 Clay St 821

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym bbq/grill

Unit 821 Available 03/15/19 End Unit, View 2b/2b in Downtown Seattle - Property Id: 103267



End unit, spacious 2bd/2ba with water view. 1100 sqft of abundant living. Unit boasts open floor plan with gas fireplace. AC. Kitchen with granite countertop, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Laundry in unit. The Parc features a 24hr concierge, gym & roof terrace with BBQ grill. Locations are near SLU, Belltown, walking distance to Space Needle, Pike Place Mkt, restaurants, retails.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103267

Property Id 103267



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4747074)