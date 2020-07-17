All apartments in Seattle
76 Clay St 821

76 Clay Street · No Longer Available
Location

76 Clay Street, Seattle, WA 98121
Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
bbq/grill
Unit 821 Available 03/15/19 End Unit, View 2b/2b in Downtown Seattle - Property Id: 103267

End unit, spacious 2bd/2ba with water view. 1100 sqft of abundant living. Unit boasts open floor plan with gas fireplace. AC. Kitchen with granite countertop, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Laundry in unit. The Parc features a 24hr concierge, gym & roof terrace with BBQ grill. Locations are near SLU, Belltown, walking distance to Space Needle, Pike Place Mkt, restaurants, retails.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103267
Property Id 103267

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4747074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 Clay St 821 have any available units?
76 Clay St 821 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 76 Clay St 821 have?
Some of 76 Clay St 821's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 Clay St 821 currently offering any rent specials?
76 Clay St 821 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Clay St 821 pet-friendly?
No, 76 Clay St 821 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 76 Clay St 821 offer parking?
No, 76 Clay St 821 does not offer parking.
Does 76 Clay St 821 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 76 Clay St 821 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Clay St 821 have a pool?
No, 76 Clay St 821 does not have a pool.
Does 76 Clay St 821 have accessible units?
No, 76 Clay St 821 does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Clay St 821 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76 Clay St 821 has units with dishwashers.
