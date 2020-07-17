76 Clay St 821

Amenities
Unit 821 Available 03/15/19 End Unit, View 2b/2b in Downtown Seattle - Property Id: 103267
End unit, spacious 2bd/2ba with water view. 1100 sqft of abundant living. Unit boasts open floor plan with gas fireplace. AC. Kitchen with granite countertop, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Laundry in unit. The Parc features a 24hr concierge, gym & roof terrace with BBQ grill. Locations are near SLU, Belltown, walking distance to Space Needle, Pike Place Mkt, restaurants, retails.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103267
Property Id 103267
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4747074)