7542 21st Avenue Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center parking garage

Enjoy rebates from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) or Call us 425 321 0364



This gorgeous single-family home situated on a peaceful and family-friendly South Delridge neighborhood in Seattle is unfurnished and airy. It has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.



The cozy interior features polished hardwood floors and windows with blinds. Its lovely kitchen, meanwhile, is thoughtfully equipped with a smooth granite countertop; fine white-painted cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage space; and ready-to-use appliances such as garbage disposal, refrigerator, and range/oven. The bathrooms are furnished with a pedestal sink, vanity cabinets, and shower/tub combos each enclosed in an aluminum-framed sliding frosted glass panels. There are available in-unit washer and dryer, also included in the rent. For climate control, the unit has installed electric heating.



It comes with a 2-car attached garage.



Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property though.



The exterior features a fenced yard, backyard, and lawn. The renter must take care of the yard.



The tenant pays water, sewage, electricity, gas, and landscaping.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



This home is accessible to the nearby business center, public transportation stops/hub, and parks.



Nearby parks: Riverview Playfield, Southwest Athletic Complex, and Highland Park Playfield.



Bus lines:

120 - 0.0 mile

128 - 0.2 mile

125 - 0.2 mile



(RLNE5464118)