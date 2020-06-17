All apartments in Seattle
7542 21st Avenue Southwest

7542 21st Avenue Southwest · (408) 917-0430
Location

7542 21st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
garage
Enjoy rebates from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) or Call us 425 321 0364

This gorgeous single-family home situated on a peaceful and family-friendly South Delridge neighborhood in Seattle is unfurnished and airy. It has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

The cozy interior features polished hardwood floors and windows with blinds. Its lovely kitchen, meanwhile, is thoughtfully equipped with a smooth granite countertop; fine white-painted cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage space; and ready-to-use appliances such as garbage disposal, refrigerator, and range/oven. The bathrooms are furnished with a pedestal sink, vanity cabinets, and shower/tub combos each enclosed in an aluminum-framed sliding frosted glass panels. There are available in-unit washer and dryer, also included in the rent. For climate control, the unit has installed electric heating.

It comes with a 2-car attached garage.

Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property though.

The exterior features a fenced yard, backyard, and lawn. The renter must take care of the yard.

The tenant pays water, sewage, electricity, gas, and landscaping.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

This home is accessible to the nearby business center, public transportation stops/hub, and parks.

Nearby parks: Riverview Playfield, Southwest Athletic Complex, and Highland Park Playfield.

Bus lines:
120 - 0.0 mile
128 - 0.2 mile
125 - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5464118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7542 21st Avenue Southwest have any available units?
7542 21st Avenue Southwest has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7542 21st Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 7542 21st Avenue Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7542 21st Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
7542 21st Avenue Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7542 21st Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 7542 21st Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 7542 21st Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 7542 21st Avenue Southwest does offer parking.
Does 7542 21st Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7542 21st Avenue Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7542 21st Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 7542 21st Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 7542 21st Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 7542 21st Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 7542 21st Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 7542 21st Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
