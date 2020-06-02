All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:35 AM

753 N. 89th St.

753 North 89th Street · No Longer Available
Location

753 North 89th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
753 N. 89th St. Available 10/03/19 Quaint and Immaculate Home - Available 10/03/2019
Immaculate 3br/1.5 bath, plus den! This cozy home offers beautifully finished hardwood floors throughout, designer colors, newly finished kitchen, fireplace, extra large fenced yard, WD, close to Greenwoods hub of coffee shops, boutiques, quaint restaurants, groceries, and close to Northgate Mall for all of your shopping! Express bus to downtown just a few blocks away or ride your bike. Fantastic commute to almost anywhere. $2450 sec dep, $40 app fee, Pets will be considered w/extra pet deposit and pet rent.

(RLNE1941303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 753 N. 89th St. have any available units?
753 N. 89th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 753 N. 89th St. have?
Some of 753 N. 89th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 753 N. 89th St. currently offering any rent specials?
753 N. 89th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 753 N. 89th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 753 N. 89th St. is pet friendly.
Does 753 N. 89th St. offer parking?
No, 753 N. 89th St. does not offer parking.
Does 753 N. 89th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 753 N. 89th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 753 N. 89th St. have a pool?
No, 753 N. 89th St. does not have a pool.
Does 753 N. 89th St. have accessible units?
No, 753 N. 89th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 753 N. 89th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 753 N. 89th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
