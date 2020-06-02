Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

753 N. 89th St. Available 10/03/19 Quaint and Immaculate Home - Available 10/03/2019

Immaculate 3br/1.5 bath, plus den! This cozy home offers beautifully finished hardwood floors throughout, designer colors, newly finished kitchen, fireplace, extra large fenced yard, WD, close to Greenwoods hub of coffee shops, boutiques, quaint restaurants, groceries, and close to Northgate Mall for all of your shopping! Express bus to downtown just a few blocks away or ride your bike. Fantastic commute to almost anywhere. $2450 sec dep, $40 app fee, Pets will be considered w/extra pet deposit and pet rent.



