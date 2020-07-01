7527 20th Ave NE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

RAVENNA 3 BED, 2.5 BATH UPDATED HOME W/ GREAT YARD FOR RENT AVAILABLE NOW! - *3 bed, 2.5 bath, attached garage, 2,600 SF*

*$3,550/month rent (includes landscaping)*

*Tenants responsible for utilities*

*Pets Allowed on Case by Case basis, small to medium pets only, 40 lb max*

*First month's rent ($3,550) and security deposit ($3,550) due upon move in*

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

Beautiful home in sought after Ravenna/Wedgwood neighborhood! Thoughtfully updated and impeccably maintained, this three story home has it all. The first floor offers a formal living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen with cute eating nook overlooking the backyard, one bedroom and bathroom. The second level has two large bedrooms with great natural light and a full bathroom. The renovated basement has a rec room with direct access to garage, utility laundry room with W/D and bathroom. The west facing fully fenced backyard is complete with entertainment sized deck, garden shed, mature landscaping and raised beds for vegetables.

This home has everything you could want! Email for Showing Today!



(RLNE5635521)