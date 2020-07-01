All apartments in Seattle
7527 20th Ave NE
7527 20th Ave NE

7527 20th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7527 20th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
RAVENNA 3 BED, 2.5 BATH UPDATED HOME W/ GREAT YARD FOR RENT AVAILABLE NOW! - *3 bed, 2.5 bath, attached garage, 2,600 SF*
*$3,550/month rent (includes landscaping)*
*Tenants responsible for utilities*
*Pets Allowed on Case by Case basis, small to medium pets only, 40 lb max*
*First month's rent ($3,550) and security deposit ($3,550) due upon move in*
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/
Beautiful home in sought after Ravenna/Wedgwood neighborhood! Thoughtfully updated and impeccably maintained, this three story home has it all. The first floor offers a formal living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen with cute eating nook overlooking the backyard, one bedroom and bathroom. The second level has two large bedrooms with great natural light and a full bathroom. The renovated basement has a rec room with direct access to garage, utility laundry room with W/D and bathroom. The west facing fully fenced backyard is complete with entertainment sized deck, garden shed, mature landscaping and raised beds for vegetables.
This home has everything you could want! Email for Showing Today!

(RLNE5635521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7527 20th Ave NE have any available units?
7527 20th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7527 20th Ave NE have?
Some of 7527 20th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7527 20th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7527 20th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7527 20th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7527 20th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 7527 20th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 7527 20th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 7527 20th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7527 20th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7527 20th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7527 20th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7527 20th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7527 20th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7527 20th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7527 20th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

