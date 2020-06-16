All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7519 45th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7519 45th Ave S
Last updated January 16 2020 at 9:10 AM

7519 45th Ave S

7519 45th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Brighton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7519 45th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Brighton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
City living just got easier. Spacious, well-maintained home on a quiet street. Steps from reliable light rail at Othello station. Enjoy nearby cafes, restaurants & beautiful Othello Park.

Top-notch convenience; minutes to Seward Park, Lake Washington, Downtown Seattle, the Central District and Columbia City. You will love living in this up and coming, vibrant and welcoming hip neighborhood.

Split level entry. Home boasts two large living rooms both with cozy woodburning fireplaces; hardwood floors throughout. Updated spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, and plenty of storage. Dining room off kitchen/ living room with a large deck overlooking backyard that is perfect for entertaining!

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms upstairs. Master showcases ensuite bath.

Downstairs there is a very large, second livingroom, den, or would make an excellent office space or guest room. There's a full bath off of it.

Large garage for plenty of storage, Washer / Dryer. Double garage indoor remote parking and plenty of parking out front.

*EMAIL INQUIRIES ONLY- DO NOT CALL. Please email us and let us know your current situation, timeframe for moving and current employment. Thank you.

Terms: 10 month lease, $2,100 security deposit; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant.

Pets considered on a case by case basis, with refundable Pet Deposit of $300.00. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 with signed agreement holds this property exclusively for you and will be converted to the security deposit at move-in.

Keywords: Lightrail, Othello Station, Columbia City, Beacon Hill. LRT,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7519 45th Ave S have any available units?
7519 45th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7519 45th Ave S have?
Some of 7519 45th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7519 45th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
7519 45th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7519 45th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7519 45th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 7519 45th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 7519 45th Ave S offers parking.
Does 7519 45th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7519 45th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7519 45th Ave S have a pool?
No, 7519 45th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 7519 45th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 7519 45th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 7519 45th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7519 45th Ave S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera South Lake Union
435 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Rubix
515 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Met Tower
1942 Westlake Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Reverb
1023 East Alder Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Jasper Apartments
8606 35th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Stratus
820 Lenora Street
Seattle, WA 98121
Lightbox
4545 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Lothlorien
4730 University Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University