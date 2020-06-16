7519 45th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

City living just got easier. Spacious, well-maintained home on a quiet street. Steps from reliable light rail at Othello station. Enjoy nearby cafes, restaurants & beautiful Othello Park.



Top-notch convenience; minutes to Seward Park, Lake Washington, Downtown Seattle, the Central District and Columbia City. You will love living in this up and coming, vibrant and welcoming hip neighborhood.



Split level entry. Home boasts two large living rooms both with cozy woodburning fireplaces; hardwood floors throughout. Updated spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, and plenty of storage. Dining room off kitchen/ living room with a large deck overlooking backyard that is perfect for entertaining!



3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms upstairs. Master showcases ensuite bath.



Downstairs there is a very large, second livingroom, den, or would make an excellent office space or guest room. There's a full bath off of it.



Large garage for plenty of storage, Washer / Dryer. Double garage indoor remote parking and plenty of parking out front.



*EMAIL INQUIRIES ONLY- DO NOT CALL. Please email us and let us know your current situation, timeframe for moving and current employment. Thank you.



Terms: 10 month lease, $2,100 security deposit; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant.



Pets considered on a case by case basis, with refundable Pet Deposit of $300.00. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 with signed agreement holds this property exclusively for you and will be converted to the security deposit at move-in.



