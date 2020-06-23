7519 11th Avenue Southwest

Amenities

Light, bright, and fresh! Everything about this charming Riverview rambler is designed to maximize light. From the oversized windows, to the fresh neutral color palette, and the generous use of recessed and overhead lighting, every space is drenched in light!



An open concept floorplan makes this jewel perfect for entertaining. Indulge your inner chef in the spacious, well-appointed Chef’s kitchen and create culinary masterpieces for friends and family. If meal-time grilling is on the menu, the roomy back deck is made for great BBQs! When the feasting is done, cozy up to the flickering gas fireplace – there’s plenty of room for the crowd! In quieter moments, this is the perfect spot to curl up with a good book and your favorite beverage.



As your day winds down, retire to your own master suite. Dual closets provide plenty of storage, and sliders to the back deck make this a great spot for morning coffee. A private ensuite bath with custom tiled walk-in shower completes this urban retreat. Two additional bedrooms and a bright, spacious full bath ensure plenty of space for family and friends.



Located in the Riverview neighborhood, just steps from Riverview Park/Playfield. Close to shopping, dining, and amenities. Easy access to freeways and Downtown Seattle for trouble-free commutes.



FEATURES:



• 3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths in 1,276 sf of fresh, easy living!

• Oversized windows for tons of natural light

• Generous recessed and overhead lighting ensure year-round brightness

• Gorgeous hardwoods, custom tile, and plush NEW carpet floorings

• Open concept floor plan – perfect for entertaining

• Spacious Gourmet Kitchen w/ plenty of shaker style cabinets for great storage

• Quartz counters and full height limestone backsplash

• Stainless steel appliances including Thor Kitchen Professional gas range

• Convenient quartz breakfast bar

• Separate eating space

• Cozy gas fireplace

• Master suite w/ dual closets, ensuite bath and sliders to private back deck

• Master ensuite bath w/ designer tile walk-in shower, quartz counters and shaker cabinets

• 2 additional, roomy bedrooms

• Bright, spacious tile-wrapped full bath

• Separate mud/utility room w/ full-size front-loading washer and dryer

• High-efficiency gas furnace

• On-demand hot water tank

• Impeccably landscaped fully fenced front and back yards

• Year-round yard maintenance included

• Detached 1-car garage plus 2-car parking pad w/ alley access

• Steps from Riverview Park and Playfield



Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,270, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.