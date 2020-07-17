Amenities

7322 Rainier Ave S. #104 Available 04/01/19 Seward Park Townhouse - Available April 1st! It's hard to beat this price for this beautiful 3 bedroom plus den and 2.5 bathroom Seward Park townhouse! Beautiful light and bright spaces throughout; 3 levels of modern living in private, gated community. Master suite encompasses the whole top floor; two more bedrooms and one bathroom on the second floor. Open floor plan with kitchen and living room and den located on main floor. Plenty of natural light through windows overlooking the community park space and gorgeous landscaping. Stainless kitchen appliances, private and fully fenced backyard patio area. One parking spot assigned to this unit plus plenty of guest parking. Washer and dryer included. Garbage and sewer is included in your rent. $50 per person for water and you pay for your own electricity. Excellent location near Light Rail, parks, Lake Washington, and nearby Columbia City has lots of great restaurants and coffee shops! One cat or one small dog under 25 lbs. welcome with a $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smokers.



To view this lovely property, please contact Barb Bender with Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.



