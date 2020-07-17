All apartments in Seattle
Location

7322 Rainier Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Brighton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
7322 Rainier Ave S. #104 Available 04/01/19 Seward Park Townhouse - Available April 1st! It's hard to beat this price for this beautiful 3 bedroom plus den and 2.5 bathroom Seward Park townhouse! Beautiful light and bright spaces throughout; 3 levels of modern living in private, gated community. Master suite encompasses the whole top floor; two more bedrooms and one bathroom on the second floor. Open floor plan with kitchen and living room and den located on main floor. Plenty of natural light through windows overlooking the community park space and gorgeous landscaping. Stainless kitchen appliances, private and fully fenced backyard patio area. One parking spot assigned to this unit plus plenty of guest parking. Washer and dryer included. Garbage and sewer is included in your rent. $50 per person for water and you pay for your own electricity. Excellent location near Light Rail, parks, Lake Washington, and nearby Columbia City has lots of great restaurants and coffee shops! One cat or one small dog under 25 lbs. welcome with a $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smokers.

To view this lovely property, please contact Barb Bender with Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.

#AvenueOneResidential.com #SeattleRentals #SewardParkRentals #SewardParkTownhouse

(RLNE4789703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7322 Rainier Ave S. #104 have any available units?
7322 Rainier Ave S. #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7322 Rainier Ave S. #104 have?
Some of 7322 Rainier Ave S. #104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7322 Rainier Ave S. #104 currently offering any rent specials?
7322 Rainier Ave S. #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7322 Rainier Ave S. #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7322 Rainier Ave S. #104 is pet friendly.
Does 7322 Rainier Ave S. #104 offer parking?
Yes, 7322 Rainier Ave S. #104 offers parking.
Does 7322 Rainier Ave S. #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7322 Rainier Ave S. #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7322 Rainier Ave S. #104 have a pool?
No, 7322 Rainier Ave S. #104 does not have a pool.
Does 7322 Rainier Ave S. #104 have accessible units?
No, 7322 Rainier Ave S. #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 7322 Rainier Ave S. #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7322 Rainier Ave S. #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
