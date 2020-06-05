All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7310 Rainer Avenue South Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7310 Rainer Avenue South Unit 3
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

7310 Rainer Avenue South Unit 3

7310 Rainier Ave S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7310 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118
Brighton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
internet access
Cozy 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment on the dynamic Brighton neighborhood in Seattle.

The bright and unfurnished interior features included hardwood and tile floors and windows with blinds for privacy. The horseshoe-type kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinets/drawers with plenty of storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator and oven/range. The bathroom has tile walls and a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, vanity cabinet sink, and a functional toilet. A coin-operated washer/dryer are available along with electric heating. It comes with a single car parking space (parking spot # 3). Pets are permitted on the property and we ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited though. Smoking is not allowed on the premises.

The tenant pays water, garbage, electricity, sewage, cable, and Internet.

Nearby Parks: Othello Playground, Martha Washington Park, Pritchard Island Beach, and John C. Little, Sr. Park.

Bus lines:
50 - 0.0 mile
9 - 0.0 mi
7 - 0.0 mile
987 - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
Link light rail - 0.6 mile

Check out Great Schools at www.greatschools.org for nearby schools.

(RLNE5335541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7310 Rainer Avenue South Unit 3 have any available units?
7310 Rainer Avenue South Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7310 Rainer Avenue South Unit 3 have?
Some of 7310 Rainer Avenue South Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7310 Rainer Avenue South Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
7310 Rainer Avenue South Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7310 Rainer Avenue South Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7310 Rainer Avenue South Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 7310 Rainer Avenue South Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 7310 Rainer Avenue South Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 7310 Rainer Avenue South Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7310 Rainer Avenue South Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7310 Rainer Avenue South Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 7310 Rainer Avenue South Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 7310 Rainer Avenue South Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 7310 Rainer Avenue South Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 7310 Rainer Avenue South Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7310 Rainer Avenue South Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landes
901 8th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Janus
101 NW 85th St
Seattle, WA 98117
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Neptune
912 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
2300 Elliott
2300 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Capitol Hill Station
123 10th Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Union Bay
526 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Pike Flats
722 East Pike Street
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University