7310 Rainer Avenue South Unit 3

Amenities
Cozy 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment on the dynamic Brighton neighborhood in Seattle.
The bright and unfurnished interior features included hardwood and tile floors and windows with blinds for privacy. The horseshoe-type kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinets/drawers with plenty of storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator and oven/range. The bathroom has tile walls and a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, vanity cabinet sink, and a functional toilet. A coin-operated washer/dryer are available along with electric heating. It comes with a single car parking space (parking spot # 3). Pets are permitted on the property and we ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited though. Smoking is not allowed on the premises.
The tenant pays water, garbage, electricity, sewage, cable, and Internet.
Nearby Parks: Othello Playground, Martha Washington Park, Pritchard Island Beach, and John C. Little, Sr. Park.
Bus lines:
50 - 0.0 mile
9 - 0.0 mi
7 - 0.0 mile
987 - 0.1 mile
Rail lines:
Link light rail - 0.6 mile
