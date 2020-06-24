All apartments in Seattle
7307 Sand Point Way NE Unit# B952
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7307 Sand Point Way NE Unit# B952

7307 Sand Point Way NE · No Longer Available
Location

7307 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7307 Sand Point Way NE Unit# B952 Available 03/02/19 Sandpoint 2 bedroom Condo for Rent - 2 bedroom condo! The entry level includes a bedroom with half bath and walk in closet. On the main level, find an open floor plan including the spacious living room with cozy wood burning fireplace and kitchen, plus a deck with storage closet and views of Lake Washington. Upstairs find a full bathroom and another bedroom with ample closet space. Condo is across the street from Magnuson Park and backs up to the Burke-Gilman trail. W/S/G and one parking space included in rent. Available 3/2!
To schedule a showing please contact Leasing Agent teamlisa@rpapm.com or 206 577 0581 www.rentseattle.com https://showmojo.com/l/b6acfaf0a8
Contact number during showing time and Saturdays 425 229 5136
Terms: 12-month lease. 1st month's rent, security deposit, required for move in. Non-smoking. $42 non-ref fee paid by each 18+ y/o applicant.

(RLNE4701713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7307 Sand Point Way NE Unit# B952 have any available units?
7307 Sand Point Way NE Unit# B952 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7307 Sand Point Way NE Unit# B952 have?
Some of 7307 Sand Point Way NE Unit# B952's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7307 Sand Point Way NE Unit# B952 currently offering any rent specials?
7307 Sand Point Way NE Unit# B952 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7307 Sand Point Way NE Unit# B952 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7307 Sand Point Way NE Unit# B952 is pet friendly.
Does 7307 Sand Point Way NE Unit# B952 offer parking?
Yes, 7307 Sand Point Way NE Unit# B952 offers parking.
Does 7307 Sand Point Way NE Unit# B952 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7307 Sand Point Way NE Unit# B952 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7307 Sand Point Way NE Unit# B952 have a pool?
No, 7307 Sand Point Way NE Unit# B952 does not have a pool.
Does 7307 Sand Point Way NE Unit# B952 have accessible units?
No, 7307 Sand Point Way NE Unit# B952 does not have accessible units.
Does 7307 Sand Point Way NE Unit# B952 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7307 Sand Point Way NE Unit# B952 does not have units with dishwashers.
