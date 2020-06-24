Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7307 Sand Point Way NE Unit# B952 Available 03/02/19 Sandpoint 2 bedroom Condo for Rent - 2 bedroom condo! The entry level includes a bedroom with half bath and walk in closet. On the main level, find an open floor plan including the spacious living room with cozy wood burning fireplace and kitchen, plus a deck with storage closet and views of Lake Washington. Upstairs find a full bathroom and another bedroom with ample closet space. Condo is across the street from Magnuson Park and backs up to the Burke-Gilman trail. W/S/G and one parking space included in rent. Available 3/2!

To schedule a showing please contact Leasing Agent teamlisa@rpapm.com or 206 577 0581 www.rentseattle.com https://showmojo.com/l/b6acfaf0a8

Contact number during showing time and Saturdays 425 229 5136

Terms: 12-month lease. 1st month's rent, security deposit, required for move in. Non-smoking. $42 non-ref fee paid by each 18+ y/o applicant.



(RLNE4701713)