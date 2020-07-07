All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:10 AM

725 N 95th St

725 North 95th Street · No Longer Available
Location

725 North 95th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
Spacious corner unit Townhome, 2008 construction. Gorgeous custom mill-work, crown molding, wainscotting, & custom paint colors. Kitchen will wow you! Slab granite, decorative shelving, art tile & high end cabinetry. Two Beds upper w/ vaulted ceilings, full bath & utility room. Lower level has den/foyer, full bath & 3rd bedroom w/slider to fenced yard... Storage shed. Walking distance to Greenwood Park, restaurants, the local brewery, shopping and easy commuting.

Terms: 1st, last and Sec. Dep. 12+ month lease. No smoking, no pets. 650+ credit score. Co-signers okay. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 N 95th St have any available units?
725 N 95th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 725 N 95th St currently offering any rent specials?
725 N 95th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 N 95th St pet-friendly?
No, 725 N 95th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 725 N 95th St offer parking?
No, 725 N 95th St does not offer parking.
Does 725 N 95th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 N 95th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 N 95th St have a pool?
No, 725 N 95th St does not have a pool.
Does 725 N 95th St have accessible units?
No, 725 N 95th St does not have accessible units.
Does 725 N 95th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 N 95th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 N 95th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 N 95th St does not have units with air conditioning.

