725 N 95th St

Amenities

granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities

Spacious corner unit Townhome, 2008 construction. Gorgeous custom mill-work, crown molding, wainscotting, & custom paint colors. Kitchen will wow you! Slab granite, decorative shelving, art tile & high end cabinetry. Two Beds upper w/ vaulted ceilings, full bath & utility room. Lower level has den/foyer, full bath & 3rd bedroom w/slider to fenced yard... Storage shed. Walking distance to Greenwood Park, restaurants, the local brewery, shopping and easy commuting.



Terms: 1st, last and Sec. Dep. 12+ month lease. No smoking, no pets. 650+ credit score. Co-signers okay. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management