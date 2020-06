Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking

Available July 20th. Located between the lake and Phinney Ridge, very walkable for all services. Huge kitchen and eating area with natural light, cozy deck in the backyard. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a full finished basement. Lots of storage options. Great schools and easy access to UW and downtown. E-line bus service nearby.



$3800.00/mo, $3800.00 security deposit. Call Chris at 206-799-7761.