Last updated May 27 2019 at 11:53 AM

7211 12th Ave NE

7211 12th Ave NE
Location

7211 12th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Cute as a Button Roosevelt Craftsman - Available Now! - heat source: forced air

Be the first to live in this freshly remodeled Roosevelt Craftsman. Wall to ceiling, this house is brand new including kitchen and bathroom. Cozy living room with gas fireplace and two small bedrooms. Freshly remodeled bathroom and kitchen with gas stove. Ample storage! Pantry off kitchen runs length of the house and could double as an office. Basement features another finished room that could work great as a guest room, office, play room. Remainder of basement is unfinished storage space. Small, manageable fenced in yard. Park just across the street features tennis courts! Easy walk to Maple Leaf park and Green Lake. Safeway just around the corner.

-No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with an agent. All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.
-All rentals are strictly non-smoking.
-12 month or longer lease preferred. Minimum of one year.
-Small pets considered on a case by case basis, pet rent will apply. $25/cat $50/dog.
-Application fee of $45 per adult over 18. All adults must apply.
-First, last, and deposit required, each $2495. Payment plan available for security and last month's rent, please inquire.
-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

Please note, this house has small dimensions and will not accommodate large furniture (i.e. large sectional couches, large dining room tables, king-sized beds)

(RLNE4872597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7211 12th Ave NE have any available units?
7211 12th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7211 12th Ave NE have?
Some of 7211 12th Ave NE's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7211 12th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7211 12th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7211 12th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7211 12th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 7211 12th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 7211 12th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 7211 12th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7211 12th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7211 12th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7211 12th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7211 12th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7211 12th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7211 12th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7211 12th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
