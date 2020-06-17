7211 12th Ave NE

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated tennis court fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Cute as a Button Roosevelt Craftsman - Available Now! - heat source: forced air



Be the first to live in this freshly remodeled Roosevelt Craftsman. Wall to ceiling, this house is brand new including kitchen and bathroom. Cozy living room with gas fireplace and two small bedrooms. Freshly remodeled bathroom and kitchen with gas stove. Ample storage! Pantry off kitchen runs length of the house and could double as an office. Basement features another finished room that could work great as a guest room, office, play room. Remainder of basement is unfinished storage space. Small, manageable fenced in yard. Park just across the street features tennis courts! Easy walk to Maple Leaf park and Green Lake. Safeway just around the corner.



-No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with an agent. All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.

-All rentals are strictly non-smoking.

-12 month or longer lease preferred. Minimum of one year.

-Small pets considered on a case by case basis, pet rent will apply. $25/cat $50/dog.

-Application fee of $45 per adult over 18. All adults must apply.

-First, last, and deposit required, each $2495. Payment plan available for security and last month's rent, please inquire.

-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month.

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



Please note, this house has small dimensions and will not accommodate large furniture (i.e. large sectional couches, large dining room tables, king-sized beds)



(RLNE4872597)