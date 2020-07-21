717 West Cremona - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Updated Queen Anne rambler - Sharp QA rambler. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen and bath. Wheelchair accessible. Large garage. French doors off formal dining to private patio. Quiet & convenient location



If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx

You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.

Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.



No Pets Allowed



