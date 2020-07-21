All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 717 West Cremona - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
717 West Cremona - 1
Last updated November 12 2019 at 11:59 AM

717 West Cremona - 1

717 W Cremona St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

717 W Cremona St, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Updated Queen Anne rambler - Sharp QA rambler. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen and bath. Wheelchair accessible. Large garage. French doors off formal dining to private patio. Quiet & convenient location

If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5144548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 West Cremona - 1 have any available units?
717 West Cremona - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 West Cremona - 1 have?
Some of 717 West Cremona - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 West Cremona - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
717 West Cremona - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 West Cremona - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 717 West Cremona - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 717 West Cremona - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 717 West Cremona - 1 offers parking.
Does 717 West Cremona - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 West Cremona - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 West Cremona - 1 have a pool?
No, 717 West Cremona - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 717 West Cremona - 1 have accessible units?
Yes, 717 West Cremona - 1 has accessible units.
Does 717 West Cremona - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 West Cremona - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St
Seattle, WA 98121
Rubix
515 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Springline
3220 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
1611 on Lake Union
1611 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Raleigh Ridge
411 10th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Marketside Flats
84 Union St
Seattle, WA 98101
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University