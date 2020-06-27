All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

7160 18th Ave SW

7160 18th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7160 18th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7160 18th Ave SW Available 08/01/19 Gorgeous house in the heart of West Seattle - - For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Fabulous house located moments from downtown Seattle
- Modern kitchen with granite counters and lots of natural light
- Master has his/hers closets with custom organization features
- Included is a built-in desk space, air conditioning, recessed lighting, & speaker system
- Plenty of cabinets and counter space, ample storage, plus a huge 2 car garage
- Amazing location, minutes from freeways, buses, shopping, parks and more

- Monthly pet rent is $50 per pet

Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/b7ac18208a
Question call: Davis Harford (206) 577-0831

(RLNE5033262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7160 18th Ave SW have any available units?
7160 18th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7160 18th Ave SW have?
Some of 7160 18th Ave SW's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7160 18th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
7160 18th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7160 18th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7160 18th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 7160 18th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 7160 18th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 7160 18th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7160 18th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7160 18th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 7160 18th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 7160 18th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 7160 18th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7160 18th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7160 18th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
