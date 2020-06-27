Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage air conditioning

7160 18th Ave SW Available 08/01/19 Gorgeous house in the heart of West Seattle - - For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- Fabulous house located moments from downtown Seattle

- Modern kitchen with granite counters and lots of natural light

- Master has his/hers closets with custom organization features

- Included is a built-in desk space, air conditioning, recessed lighting, & speaker system

- Plenty of cabinets and counter space, ample storage, plus a huge 2 car garage

- Amazing location, minutes from freeways, buses, shopping, parks and more



- Monthly pet rent is $50 per pet



Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/b7ac18208a

Question call: Davis Harford (206) 577-0831



