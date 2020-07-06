7149 35th Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

Inclusive Three-Bedroom West Seattle Home - Rustic Ranch with Mid-Century Vibes! Located in a desirable area of West Seattle with a terrific school district, this 3BR/1BA home provides supreme functionality and efficiency. Driving up to the home, youll note the northwestern-inspired hunter green exterior, neighborhood sidewalks, blooming bushes, and an impressive privacy fence surrounding both the front and back yards! Coming up the quaint stairs and entering the front gate, you walk into a terrific green space with shrubs and well-placed mature trees. Entering the home, you discover a living room with recessed lighting, a cozy fireplace and hardwood floors. The kitchen is nearby and features all appliances, white cabinetry and sleek countertops! Connected to the kitchen is a separate laundry room, including convenient storage cabinets and an energy-efficient washer & dryer! With two storage sheds, a concrete covered patio and wide-open spaces, the backyard offers ample opportunities for hobbies, playtime, grilling and entertaining! Not only does the home have three bedrooms, but it also has an additional office/flex space! Other features include driveway and street parking, modern-style full bath, carpet in bedrooms, large master bedroom and so much more!



**Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit.**



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Property Availability: 04/15



#5042 www.rent253.com



(RLNE5700226)