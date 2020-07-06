All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

7149 35th Ave SW

7149 35th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7149 35th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Gatewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Inclusive Three-Bedroom West Seattle Home - Rustic Ranch with Mid-Century Vibes! Located in a desirable area of West Seattle with a terrific school district, this 3BR/1BA home provides supreme functionality and efficiency. Driving up to the home, youll note the northwestern-inspired hunter green exterior, neighborhood sidewalks, blooming bushes, and an impressive privacy fence surrounding both the front and back yards! Coming up the quaint stairs and entering the front gate, you walk into a terrific green space with shrubs and well-placed mature trees. Entering the home, you discover a living room with recessed lighting, a cozy fireplace and hardwood floors. The kitchen is nearby and features all appliances, white cabinetry and sleek countertops! Connected to the kitchen is a separate laundry room, including convenient storage cabinets and an energy-efficient washer & dryer! With two storage sheds, a concrete covered patio and wide-open spaces, the backyard offers ample opportunities for hobbies, playtime, grilling and entertaining! Not only does the home have three bedrooms, but it also has an additional office/flex space! Other features include driveway and street parking, modern-style full bath, carpet in bedrooms, large master bedroom and so much more!

**Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit.**

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: 04/15

#5042 www.rent253.com

(RLNE5700226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7149 35th Ave SW have any available units?
7149 35th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7149 35th Ave SW have?
Some of 7149 35th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7149 35th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
7149 35th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7149 35th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7149 35th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 7149 35th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 7149 35th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 7149 35th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7149 35th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7149 35th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 7149 35th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 7149 35th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 7149 35th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7149 35th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7149 35th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.

