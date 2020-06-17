Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

708 Warren Ave N Available 08/01/19 Queen Anne Classic. Amazing location! - If this house could talk, it would tell you stories of how Seattle used to be. It has been quietly sitting in this spot watching the world go by since 1905. In a previous life it housed boarders during the 62 Worlds Fair. Just imagine the changes it has seen.



Seattle Center is out your front door. Watch New Year's Eve fireworks from your deck. Buses are a snap, monorail is close by too. Restaurants and coffee shops galore, groceries across the street, theater, and sports. Everything you want is here, but you are privately tucked away into one of the few remaining single-family homes in this stretch of lower Queen Anne.



High ceilings and a sitting porch greet you on the main floor. Home has ductless heat so you get the modern benefit of AC with your old world charm. Kitchen has a brand new dishwasher and fridge, and blue countertops to remind you you're living in a vintage gem. 1 bedroom and 1 bath are located on the main floor.



Upstairs is adorned with the perfect shade of emerald green carpet - trust me, you'll agree. At the top of the stairs you'll find an amazingly spacious main room that could be used as an additional bedroom, office, rec-room, whatever your imagination brings (as long as it's legal). Two more bedrooms and a bathroom round out this floor.



Follow the secret door to the basement and there's yet another bedroom (the 4th if you're keeping score) with it's own bathroom. Washer and dryer are also located on this level. Basement has a utility room that leads to the backyard where there is parking for one vehicle. But do you really need a car living here? I doubt it, yet still it's here should you need or desire one.



~Showing by appointment only.

~All potential tenants must be present at time of showing.

~$45.00 Application fee per applicant.

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management.

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Utilities paid by tenant.

~Lawn and landscaping to be maintained by tenant(s)

~12-month lease or longer.

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Pet(s) negotiable. Pet rent will apply. Pet Screening is required.



