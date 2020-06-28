All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

7064 35th Avenue NE Unit #13

7064 35th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7064 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Bryant

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
extra storage
Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Wedgwood with Parking and Private Deck. - Welcome to your tucked away condo surrounded by nature! Before you even walk in, youre greeted by beautiful landscaping throughout the condo grounds! As you walk into your home, youll enter with your kitchen to your right and be welcomed with a beautifully laid out open large living room! There is a lovely balcony you can cozy up on to enjoy your morning coffee, reading, or simply relaxing and enjoying your view of beautiful Seattle! Youll be pleased with this 2-bedroom 1-bath spacious condo! The master bedroom has an additional vanity attached in the large walk in closet. Youre located in the heart of the Ravenna Wedgewood University District area close to plenty of shopping and activities! Youre around the block from gyms, plenty of shopping centers including Safeway, QFC, PCC and youre not far from Ravenna Square!
Tenants pays $35 per person for water/sewer & garbage.

Application fee $45 per person/adult. Minimum one-year lease. First & Deposit. NO Smoking.
Renter's Liability Insurance required and part of Benefits Package ($19.95 monthly)
Professionally managed by:
Real Property Associates, Inc.
www.rentseattle.com
Please contact lbleasing@rpapm.com or 206-577-0833.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4396326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7064 35th Avenue NE Unit #13 have any available units?
7064 35th Avenue NE Unit #13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7064 35th Avenue NE Unit #13 have?
Some of 7064 35th Avenue NE Unit #13's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7064 35th Avenue NE Unit #13 currently offering any rent specials?
7064 35th Avenue NE Unit #13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7064 35th Avenue NE Unit #13 pet-friendly?
No, 7064 35th Avenue NE Unit #13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7064 35th Avenue NE Unit #13 offer parking?
Yes, 7064 35th Avenue NE Unit #13 offers parking.
Does 7064 35th Avenue NE Unit #13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7064 35th Avenue NE Unit #13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7064 35th Avenue NE Unit #13 have a pool?
No, 7064 35th Avenue NE Unit #13 does not have a pool.
Does 7064 35th Avenue NE Unit #13 have accessible units?
No, 7064 35th Avenue NE Unit #13 does not have accessible units.
Does 7064 35th Avenue NE Unit #13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7064 35th Avenue NE Unit #13 does not have units with dishwashers.
