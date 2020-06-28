7064 35th Avenue NE Unit #13

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Wedgwood with Parking and Private Deck. - Welcome to your tucked away condo surrounded by nature! Before you even walk in, youre greeted by beautiful landscaping throughout the condo grounds! As you walk into your home, youll enter with your kitchen to your right and be welcomed with a beautifully laid out open large living room! There is a lovely balcony you can cozy up on to enjoy your morning coffee, reading, or simply relaxing and enjoying your view of beautiful Seattle! Youll be pleased with this 2-bedroom 1-bath spacious condo! The master bedroom has an additional vanity attached in the large walk in closet. Youre located in the heart of the Ravenna Wedgewood University District area close to plenty of shopping and activities! Youre around the block from gyms, plenty of shopping centers including Safeway, QFC, PCC and youre not far from Ravenna Square!

Tenants pays $35 per person for water/sewer & garbage.



Application fee $45 per person/adult. Minimum one-year lease. First & Deposit. NO Smoking.

Renter's Liability Insurance required and part of Benefits Package ($19.95 monthly)

No Pets Allowed



