Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

7063 27th Ave SW Available 05/09/20 West Seattle Townhouse - Available May 9th - Fantastic row style townhome featuring 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in Sylvan Ridge! Bamboo flooring in the living room, dining area, and kitchen. Gas fireplace, granite tile countertops, built-in slab granite work island, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Half bath also on the main floor. Decks off both front and back. Two bedrooms and two baths upstairs, as well as a bonus area. Washer and dryer included. Attached two car tandem style garage with extra room for storage.



Great West Seattle location with close proximity to retail, restaurants, and Westwood Village. Enjoy easy access to SeaTac airport, bus lines, Rapid Ride, SoDo, and Downtown Seattle. One cat or small dog (under 25 lbs) negotiable on a per case basis with owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



For more information, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-551-9589.



#avenueoneresidential #westseattleforlease #westseattletownhouseforrent



(RLNE3624062)