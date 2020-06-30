All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

7063 27th Ave SW

7063 27th Ave SW · No Longer Available
Location

7063 27th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7063 27th Ave SW Available 05/09/20 West Seattle Townhouse - Available May 9th - Fantastic row style townhome featuring 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in Sylvan Ridge! Bamboo flooring in the living room, dining area, and kitchen. Gas fireplace, granite tile countertops, built-in slab granite work island, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Half bath also on the main floor. Decks off both front and back. Two bedrooms and two baths upstairs, as well as a bonus area. Washer and dryer included. Attached two car tandem style garage with extra room for storage.

Great West Seattle location with close proximity to retail, restaurants, and Westwood Village. Enjoy easy access to SeaTac airport, bus lines, Rapid Ride, SoDo, and Downtown Seattle. One cat or small dog (under 25 lbs) negotiable on a per case basis with owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

For more information, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #westseattleforlease #westseattletownhouseforrent

(RLNE3624062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

