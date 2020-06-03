6842 19th Ave NE

Amenities

Renovated Craftsman with all the Charm! - Welcome Home! Walk into your living room complete with fireplace (DECORATIVE ONLY). Almost the entire house has fir hardwood floors. From the living room access the 1st bedroom with french doors. The 2nd bedroom and this bedroom are on the main floor and have a jack an jill period style bathroom. Immaculate designer kitchen with stainless steel appliance and a built in dining nook. Towards the back of the kitchen there is a butlers pantry, access to the backyard and downstairs to the luxurious master suite. Master suite has built ins for an office, wine cellar, storage space. There is a walk in closet with massive storage, master bath complete with claw foot tub and an office nook. This is a must see home!

Tenants are responsible for landscaping and all utilities.

No Pets Allowed



