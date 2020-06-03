All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
6842 19th Ave NE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

6842 19th Ave NE

6842 19th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6842 19th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated Craftsman with all the Charm! - Welcome Home! Walk into your living room complete with fireplace (DECORATIVE ONLY). Almost the entire house has fir hardwood floors. From the living room access the 1st bedroom with french doors. The 2nd bedroom and this bedroom are on the main floor and have a jack an jill period style bathroom. Immaculate designer kitchen with stainless steel appliance and a built in dining nook. Towards the back of the kitchen there is a butlers pantry, access to the backyard and downstairs to the luxurious master suite. Master suite has built ins for an office, wine cellar, storage space. There is a walk in closet with massive storage, master bath complete with claw foot tub and an office nook. This is a must see home!
Tenants are responsible for landscaping and all utilities.
-$45 application fee per adult
-To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/c33207702a
-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
-For questions please call or text: (206) 577-0589
-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
-See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
-Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5522195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6842 19th Ave NE have any available units?
6842 19th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6842 19th Ave NE have?
Some of 6842 19th Ave NE's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6842 19th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6842 19th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6842 19th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 6842 19th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6842 19th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 6842 19th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 6842 19th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6842 19th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6842 19th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6842 19th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6842 19th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6842 19th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6842 19th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6842 19th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

