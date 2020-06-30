6826 15th Ave NE Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning carpet range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



This cozy, UNFURNISHED, 2 BEDROOMS, 1-BATHROOM SINGLE-FAMILY HOME is situated on the family-friendly Ravenna neighborhood in Seattle.



The cozy units interior has laminated and carpet floors. Its lovely one-wall type kitchen, meanwhile, is tastefully equipped with a smooth countertop, fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space, and refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven/range. The bathroom has a vanity cabinet and a shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain. There are in-unit washer and dryer available along with electric heating for climate control. The exterior features a fenced backyarda cool spot to hang out with family members or friends. The tenant must take care of the yard. No pets and no smoking in the property.



It comes with free on-street parking.



Tenant pays for water, gas, electricity, garbage, and sewage.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=w6mndPi6gFQ



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Froula Park, Ravenna-Eckstein Park, and Cowen Park.



Walk Score: 77

Bike Score: 78



Its location is Very Walkable and Very Bikeable so most errands can be accomplished easily either on foot or by bicycle, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.



Bus lines:

73 - 0.1 mile

373 - 0.1 mile

71 - 0.2 mile

62 - 0.2 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5455377)