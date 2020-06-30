All apartments in Seattle
6826 15th Ave NE Unit B

6826 15th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6826 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This cozy, UNFURNISHED, 2 BEDROOMS, 1-BATHROOM SINGLE-FAMILY HOME is situated on the family-friendly Ravenna neighborhood in Seattle.

The cozy units interior has laminated and carpet floors. Its lovely one-wall type kitchen, meanwhile, is tastefully equipped with a smooth countertop, fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space, and refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven/range. The bathroom has a vanity cabinet and a shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain. There are in-unit washer and dryer available along with electric heating for climate control. The exterior features a fenced backyarda cool spot to hang out with family members or friends. The tenant must take care of the yard. No pets and no smoking in the property.

It comes with free on-street parking.

Tenant pays for water, gas, electricity, garbage, and sewage.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=w6mndPi6gFQ

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Froula Park, Ravenna-Eckstein Park, and Cowen Park.

Walk Score: 77
Bike Score: 78

Its location is Very Walkable and Very Bikeable so most errands can be accomplished easily either on foot or by bicycle, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.

Bus lines:
73 - 0.1 mile
373 - 0.1 mile
71 - 0.2 mile
62 - 0.2 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5455377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6826 15th Ave NE Unit B have any available units?
6826 15th Ave NE Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6826 15th Ave NE Unit B have?
Some of 6826 15th Ave NE Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6826 15th Ave NE Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
6826 15th Ave NE Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6826 15th Ave NE Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 6826 15th Ave NE Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6826 15th Ave NE Unit B offer parking?
No, 6826 15th Ave NE Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 6826 15th Ave NE Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6826 15th Ave NE Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6826 15th Ave NE Unit B have a pool?
No, 6826 15th Ave NE Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 6826 15th Ave NE Unit B have accessible units?
No, 6826 15th Ave NE Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 6826 15th Ave NE Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6826 15th Ave NE Unit B has units with dishwashers.

