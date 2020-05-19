All apartments in Seattle
676 SW 100th St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

676 SW 100th St

676 SW 100th St · No Longer Available
Location

676 SW 100th St, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
Beautiful New 2bd 2bathTownhome - FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours are available for this unit. - To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/Komwy8dxRjeQgrv1g4eXqEYGl3A524z0

This lovely 2bd, 2bath, 1313 sqft townhome is bright, airy and beautifully built. When you enter you will find a spacious, open concept living and dining area. Large kitchen w/ island, gas range and desk area. You'll love the pantry, stainless steel appliances and and a huge storage closet. Head upstairs and find a spacious bedrooms with new, clean, cozy carpet and cordless blinds. Both rooms have large closets and dedicated bathrooms with double sinks and beautiful tile work. A large, stacked washer and dryer is conveniently located between the rooms.

You will appreciate the energy efficient heat pump, located in downstairs and in each bedroom, which keeps things warm all winter and blows AC in the summer, while keeping the energy bills very low. Head outside to enjoy the heated and covered patio and fenced yard. 1 assigned parking spot behind the home!

This new "Brio Collection" townhome is part of the Greenbridge Community in West Seattle. This neighborhood features parks, a library, community center, nearby cafe and coffee shop, shopping and easy transit access! A very walkable community! Only 16 minutes from downtown from the First Ave S. Bridge and a quick drive to the many take out food and beverage options in the upcoming neighborhood of White Center.

Walk Score 72
Easy I-5 and 99 access!
16 min to downtown
15 min to Seatac
15 min to the West Seattle Junctions and parks such as Lincoln and Alki Beach!

- Showings by appointment only. TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out immediately.

Available NOW. $2500/month
- Lease term of 1 year minimum.
- No Smoking, e-cigs or vaping anything in or outside of the unit.
- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
- Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
- Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

(RLNE5824119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 676 SW 100th St have any available units?
676 SW 100th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 676 SW 100th St have?
Some of 676 SW 100th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 676 SW 100th St currently offering any rent specials?
676 SW 100th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 676 SW 100th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 676 SW 100th St is pet friendly.
Does 676 SW 100th St offer parking?
Yes, 676 SW 100th St offers parking.
Does 676 SW 100th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 676 SW 100th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 676 SW 100th St have a pool?
No, 676 SW 100th St does not have a pool.
Does 676 SW 100th St have accessible units?
No, 676 SW 100th St does not have accessible units.
Does 676 SW 100th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 676 SW 100th St does not have units with dishwashers.

