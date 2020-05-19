676 SW 100th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar parking

Beautiful New 2bd 2bathTownhome - FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours are available for this unit. - To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/Komwy8dxRjeQgrv1g4eXqEYGl3A524z0



This lovely 2bd, 2bath, 1313 sqft townhome is bright, airy and beautifully built. When you enter you will find a spacious, open concept living and dining area. Large kitchen w/ island, gas range and desk area. You'll love the pantry, stainless steel appliances and and a huge storage closet. Head upstairs and find a spacious bedrooms with new, clean, cozy carpet and cordless blinds. Both rooms have large closets and dedicated bathrooms with double sinks and beautiful tile work. A large, stacked washer and dryer is conveniently located between the rooms.



You will appreciate the energy efficient heat pump, located in downstairs and in each bedroom, which keeps things warm all winter and blows AC in the summer, while keeping the energy bills very low. Head outside to enjoy the heated and covered patio and fenced yard. 1 assigned parking spot behind the home!



This new "Brio Collection" townhome is part of the Greenbridge Community in West Seattle. This neighborhood features parks, a library, community center, nearby cafe and coffee shop, shopping and easy transit access! A very walkable community! Only 16 minutes from downtown from the First Ave S. Bridge and a quick drive to the many take out food and beverage options in the upcoming neighborhood of White Center.



Walk Score 72

Easy I-5 and 99 access!

16 min to downtown

15 min to Seatac

15 min to the West Seattle Junctions and parks such as Lincoln and Alki Beach!



- Showings by appointment only. TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out immediately.



Available NOW. $2500/month

- Lease term of 1 year minimum.

- No Smoking, e-cigs or vaping anything in or outside of the unit.

- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

- Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

- Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.



