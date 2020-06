Amenities

West Seattle 4 Bed / 2 Bath - English Tudor SFH in Quiet Gatewood Hill Neighborhood!!! - This home has just been updated! Hardwood floors, fresh paint, and new appliances. Peek-A-Boo views of Downtown Seattle and Olympics. Quiet residential neighborhood (Gatewood Hill). Close to Westwood Village and all of the shopping that mall has to offer. Close as well to Fauntleroy and Alaska junctions for variety of stores, only 15 to 20 min by car to Downtown (traffic to vary). New roof and siding. Work shop and 1-car garage as well as ample storage downstairs. Lots of off street parking in back of home. Large and comfortable bedrooms. All brick recently re-mortared and sealed! All of this and much more!! Landscaping included!! Showings available 7 days a week -- A must see!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4483928)