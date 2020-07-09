All apartments in Seattle
6701 Dayton Avenue North

6701 Dayton Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6701 Dayton Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
yoga
Love WARM and COZY? Then you don’t want to miss this sweet gem. Perched on a promontory corner lot in sought-after Phinney Ridge, this lovely Craftsman-style home overlooking Green Lake is ready to wrap you in warm and restful comfort.

Freshly updated, MODERN AMENITIES ensure COMFORT and CONVENIENCE while embracing all the CHARM of this 1918 classic. Large windows and plenty of recessed lighting ensure tons of NATURAL LIGHT and YEAR-ROUND BRIGHTNESS, and the soft, neutral color palette provides the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things.

Whether you’re indulging your inner Chef in the bright, spacious CHEF’S KITCHEN, or gathering friends and family around the cozy WOOD-BURNING FIREPLACE, you’re sure to create a wealth of new memories in this CHARMING home. When summer days beckon, gather the crowd on the sunny backyard PATIO for BBQing pleasure, or settle around the BUILT-IN FIREPIT for long evenings of conversation and star-gazing.

As your day winds down, refresh and rejuvenate in the stunning SPA-INSPIRED BATH tastefully wrapped in designer tile, then retire to one of two spacious bedrooms for restful slumber.

Conveniently located near Phinney Ridge shopping and dining, you’re only steps from the Phinney Farmers Market, Red Mill Burgers, El Chupacabra Greenwood, 8 Limbs Yoga Center and much more! Mere blocks away, Green Lake beckons with the Green Lake Trail, Duck Island, and paddle boat rentals – the perfect summer playground! Easy access to South Lake Union and Downtown Seattle.

FEATURES:

• 2 bedrooms and 1 bath in 1340 sf of cozy comfort!
• Roomy Front Sitting Porch Overlooking Green Lake
• Rich Gleaming Hardwoods and Fresh Designer Tile throughout
• Large Windows for tons of Natural Light
• Plenty of Recessed Lighting for Year-Round Brightness
• Loaded with Custom Built-ins
• Stunning period style Wood and Brick Fireplace Surround
• Chef’s kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances and color-matched cabinetry
• Concrete counters and full height white subway tile splash
• Unique furniture-style rustic Breakfast Bar
• Eating Area w/ fabulous exposed brick wall
• Trendy sliding Barn-Door entry to full bath
• Tile-wrapped Bath features Designer tile w/rain shower in tub/shower combo
• Bright, Spacious Sun Porch overlooking back yard
• HUGE unfinished basement perfect for lots of storage or game area
• Full-size washer and dryer
• Fully fenced, private yard
• Detached 1 car garage w/ shop area
• Walk Score=84; very walkable; most errands can be accomplished on foot
• Bike Score=77; it is convenient to use a bike for most trips

Pets on case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,370

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 Dayton Avenue North have any available units?
6701 Dayton Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6701 Dayton Avenue North have?
Some of 6701 Dayton Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 Dayton Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
6701 Dayton Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 Dayton Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6701 Dayton Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 6701 Dayton Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 6701 Dayton Avenue North offers parking.
Does 6701 Dayton Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6701 Dayton Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 Dayton Avenue North have a pool?
No, 6701 Dayton Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 6701 Dayton Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 6701 Dayton Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 Dayton Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6701 Dayton Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.

