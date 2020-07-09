6701 Dayton Avenue North

Amenities

Love WARM and COZY? Then you don’t want to miss this sweet gem. Perched on a promontory corner lot in sought-after Phinney Ridge, this lovely Craftsman-style home overlooking Green Lake is ready to wrap you in warm and restful comfort.



Freshly updated, MODERN AMENITIES ensure COMFORT and CONVENIENCE while embracing all the CHARM of this 1918 classic. Large windows and plenty of recessed lighting ensure tons of NATURAL LIGHT and YEAR-ROUND BRIGHTNESS, and the soft, neutral color palette provides the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things.



Whether you’re indulging your inner Chef in the bright, spacious CHEF’S KITCHEN, or gathering friends and family around the cozy WOOD-BURNING FIREPLACE, you’re sure to create a wealth of new memories in this CHARMING home. When summer days beckon, gather the crowd on the sunny backyard PATIO for BBQing pleasure, or settle around the BUILT-IN FIREPIT for long evenings of conversation and star-gazing.



As your day winds down, refresh and rejuvenate in the stunning SPA-INSPIRED BATH tastefully wrapped in designer tile, then retire to one of two spacious bedrooms for restful slumber.



Conveniently located near Phinney Ridge shopping and dining, you’re only steps from the Phinney Farmers Market, Red Mill Burgers, El Chupacabra Greenwood, 8 Limbs Yoga Center and much more! Mere blocks away, Green Lake beckons with the Green Lake Trail, Duck Island, and paddle boat rentals – the perfect summer playground! Easy access to South Lake Union and Downtown Seattle.



FEATURES:



• 2 bedrooms and 1 bath in 1340 sf of cozy comfort!

• Roomy Front Sitting Porch Overlooking Green Lake

• Rich Gleaming Hardwoods and Fresh Designer Tile throughout

• Large Windows for tons of Natural Light

• Plenty of Recessed Lighting for Year-Round Brightness

• Loaded with Custom Built-ins

• Stunning period style Wood and Brick Fireplace Surround

• Chef’s kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances and color-matched cabinetry

• Concrete counters and full height white subway tile splash

• Unique furniture-style rustic Breakfast Bar

• Eating Area w/ fabulous exposed brick wall

• Trendy sliding Barn-Door entry to full bath

• Tile-wrapped Bath features Designer tile w/rain shower in tub/shower combo

• Bright, Spacious Sun Porch overlooking back yard

• HUGE unfinished basement perfect for lots of storage or game area

• Full-size washer and dryer

• Fully fenced, private yard

• Detached 1 car garage w/ shop area

• Walk Score=84; very walkable; most errands can be accomplished on foot

• Bike Score=77; it is convenient to use a bike for most trips



Pets on case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,370



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.