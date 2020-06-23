All apartments in Seattle
Location

6600 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
Great rambler just minutes to Greenlake - Great rambler home on Linden Ave just a few minute walk to Greenlake. Home is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath with extra room/den, hardwood/tile throughout and has small little backyard perfect for a grill and small table. Spacious living room features a fireplace, hardwood floors and is plenty of windows for natural light. Master bedroom has attached full bath with double sink vanity, claw foot tub and California designed closet. 2nd bedroom has great closet space and attached half bath. Attached one car garage is spacious with attached laundry room and which also features a 2 person Sauna.

Rent: $2300
Deposit: $2000

(RLNE3760979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6600 Linden Ave N have any available units?
6600 Linden Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6600 Linden Ave N have?
Some of 6600 Linden Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6600 Linden Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6600 Linden Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 Linden Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6600 Linden Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 6600 Linden Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 6600 Linden Ave N offers parking.
Does 6600 Linden Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6600 Linden Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 Linden Ave N have a pool?
No, 6600 Linden Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 6600 Linden Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6600 Linden Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 Linden Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6600 Linden Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
