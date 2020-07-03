6505 Delridge Way SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Fabulous, Upgraded 3BR/1.75BA in Delridge Neighborhood - Fabulous 3BR/1.75BA house in excellent neighborhood. Recently upgraded with all hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, cedar lined closets, washer/dryer and landscaped yard. New front porch and stairs and ramp to back door and kitchen. Large entertainment living room with fireplace. Easy bus access and close to busy West Seattle shops and restaurants. Large driveway for 2+ cars with circular drive. Terms: 12-month lease; $2,500 deposit; No smoking/No pets.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Michele at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at mrozinek@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED



No Pets Allowed



