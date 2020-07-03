All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

6505 Delridge Way SW

6505 Delridge Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

6505 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fabulous, Upgraded 3BR/1.75BA in Delridge Neighborhood - Fabulous 3BR/1.75BA house in excellent neighborhood. Recently upgraded with all hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, cedar lined closets, washer/dryer and landscaped yard. New front porch and stairs and ramp to back door and kitchen. Large entertainment living room with fireplace. Easy bus access and close to busy West Seattle shops and restaurants. Large driveway for 2+ cars with circular drive. Terms: 12-month lease; $2,500 deposit; No smoking/No pets.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Michele at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at mrozinek@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5186547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6505 Delridge Way SW have any available units?
6505 Delridge Way SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6505 Delridge Way SW have?
Some of 6505 Delridge Way SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6505 Delridge Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
6505 Delridge Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6505 Delridge Way SW pet-friendly?
No, 6505 Delridge Way SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6505 Delridge Way SW offer parking?
No, 6505 Delridge Way SW does not offer parking.
Does 6505 Delridge Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6505 Delridge Way SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6505 Delridge Way SW have a pool?
No, 6505 Delridge Way SW does not have a pool.
Does 6505 Delridge Way SW have accessible units?
No, 6505 Delridge Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 6505 Delridge Way SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6505 Delridge Way SW does not have units with dishwashers.

