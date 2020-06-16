All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6501 46th Ave NE

6501 46th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6501 46th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Remodeled 4 Bed 1 Bath Home in View Ridge Community - This large 6,435 square foot property is located in the heart of View Ridge, spanning street to street from 45th Ave NE to 46th Ave NE. 1680 sq ft 2 bed 1 bath home with remodeled 2 bed in basement. New flooring and paint throughout. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances. It has views of Northeast Seattle, Downtown, & mountains. Top rated View Ridge Elementary & the new Thorton Creek School. Close to PCC, Met Market, Bryant Park, View Ridge Park, Children's Hospital, University Village, Burke Gilman, U District & Downtown.

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for yard maintenance. Small pet conditional with nonrefundable $300 pet fee. No smoking. Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2961922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6501 46th Ave NE have any available units?
6501 46th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6501 46th Ave NE have?
Some of 6501 46th Ave NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6501 46th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6501 46th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 46th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6501 46th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 6501 46th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 6501 46th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 6501 46th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6501 46th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 46th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6501 46th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6501 46th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6501 46th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 46th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6501 46th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
