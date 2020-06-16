6501 46th Ave NE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Remodeled 4 Bed 1 Bath Home in View Ridge Community - This large 6,435 square foot property is located in the heart of View Ridge, spanning street to street from 45th Ave NE to 46th Ave NE. 1680 sq ft 2 bed 1 bath home with remodeled 2 bed in basement. New flooring and paint throughout. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances. It has views of Northeast Seattle, Downtown, & mountains. Top rated View Ridge Elementary & the new Thorton Creek School. Close to PCC, Met Market, Bryant Park, View Ridge Park, Children's Hospital, University Village, Burke Gilman, U District & Downtown.



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for yard maintenance. Small pet conditional with nonrefundable $300 pet fee. No smoking. Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2961922)