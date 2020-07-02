All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 28 2019 at 1:26 AM

604 North 43rd Street

604 North 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

604 North 43rd Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come view this 2 bedroom,1 bath duplex in the heart of Fremont. The home includes onsite washer and dryer, as well as, the following appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher and range. Private covered parking and street parking is also available. Located in a convenient location; 10 minutes from Green Lake, schools nearby, 1 minute walking distance from coffee shops and restaurants, bus stop in front on side of home. Pets welcome!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 North 43rd Street have any available units?
604 North 43rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 North 43rd Street have?
Some of 604 North 43rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 North 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
604 North 43rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 North 43rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 North 43rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 604 North 43rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 604 North 43rd Street offers parking.
Does 604 North 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 North 43rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 North 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 604 North 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 604 North 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 604 North 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 604 North 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 North 43rd Street has units with dishwashers.

