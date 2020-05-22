5904 Fauntleroy Way SW

Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous West Seattle Townhouse for rent! - Come and secure this West Seattle rental opportunity while it last! Spacious townhouse built in 2018 with a great floor-plan. Walk into the kitchen and living room on the bottom floor with hardwoods and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom and bathroom are phenomenal! There is plenty of room and new designs for someone to enjoy within the home not to mention a huge rooftop deck. The home has Air conditioning units on the bottom and top floor! One assigned parking space comes with the unit and there is plenty of residential street parking on the block. Minutes from all the restaurants and activities in the Alaska junction!



No Pets

No smoking

Tenant pays all Utilities



Application fee: Nonrefundable $43/applicant. Anyone 18 years or older must apply

Security deposit: One month's rent minus application fees.



https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



If you have any questions or would like to schedule a view text Property Manager Randy Kitchens @425-988-4425.



