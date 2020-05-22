All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

5904 Fauntleroy Way SW

5904 Fauntleroy Way SW · No Longer Available
Location

5904 Fauntleroy Way SW, Seattle, WA 98136
Fairmount Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous West Seattle Townhouse for rent! - Come and secure this West Seattle rental opportunity while it last! Spacious townhouse built in 2018 with a great floor-plan. Walk into the kitchen and living room on the bottom floor with hardwoods and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom and bathroom are phenomenal! There is plenty of room and new designs for someone to enjoy within the home not to mention a huge rooftop deck. The home has Air conditioning units on the bottom and top floor! One assigned parking space comes with the unit and there is plenty of residential street parking on the block. Minutes from all the restaurants and activities in the Alaska junction!

No Pets
No smoking
Tenant pays all Utilities

Application fee: Nonrefundable $43/applicant. Anyone 18 years or older must apply
Security deposit: One month's rent minus application fees.

https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

If you have any questions or would like to schedule a view text Property Manager Randy Kitchens @425-988-4425.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 Fauntleroy Way SW have any available units?
5904 Fauntleroy Way SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5904 Fauntleroy Way SW have?
Some of 5904 Fauntleroy Way SW's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5904 Fauntleroy Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
5904 Fauntleroy Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 Fauntleroy Way SW pet-friendly?
No, 5904 Fauntleroy Way SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5904 Fauntleroy Way SW offer parking?
Yes, 5904 Fauntleroy Way SW offers parking.
Does 5904 Fauntleroy Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5904 Fauntleroy Way SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 Fauntleroy Way SW have a pool?
No, 5904 Fauntleroy Way SW does not have a pool.
Does 5904 Fauntleroy Way SW have accessible units?
No, 5904 Fauntleroy Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 Fauntleroy Way SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5904 Fauntleroy Way SW does not have units with dishwashers.

