590 1st Ave S, Unit 1002

Hip Urban Retreat in Sought-After Pioneer Square - Love Downtown Seattle? Culture junkie? Have we got a nest for you! This light, bright urban retreat, conceived by Seattle designer Jennie Gruss, is “an irreplaceable fusion of historic and contemporary.” The Gridiron's construction is anything but ordinary. Sheathed in glass yet built atop the 115-year-old Johnson Plumbing building, this “ships-prow” beauty provides a perfect marriage of rustic charm and chic modernism. With front-row views of the Seattle skyline, Elliott Bay, and the Olympic Mountains, you really can have it all!



Fashionable and cozy, this stylish condo greets you with light and elegance. Huge water-facing windows flood the living space with natural light, while designer custom blinds retain the light yet keep spaces cool. You can even open the windows to catch the fresh sea-breeze!



Whip up a feast for friends and family in the highly efficient, gourmet-class kitchen. The open floor plan - perfect for entertaining - guarantees you’re always part of the action. Hosting a bigger event? Reserve the Penthouse Club with kitchen for great parties or take advantage of the world-class dining and entertainment options right outside your front door.



A roomy bedroom space and fresh, airy full bath ensure complete refreshment and rejuvenation, while the building’s steel and concrete construction promises quiet, peaceful slumber.



Supremely located next to the Stadium District for sporting events, concerts, and art fairs; historic Pioneer Square, a cultural mecca; and Seattle’s new waterfront promising an abundance of new waterside amenities and attractions. World-class dining, entertainment, shopping, and amenities are all within an easy walk’s reach.



FEATURES:



• 1 bedroom and 1 bath in 537 sq ft of chic urban living

• Water, City, and Mountain views

• Large windows that open for tons of natural light and fresh sea-breezes

• Custom blinds to let the light in while keeping spaces cool

• Gorgeous hardwoods and ceramic tile flooring throughout

• Open floor plan - perfect for entertaining!

• Gourmet kitchen w/ plenty of custom cabinets

• Quartz counters w/ full-height quartz backsplash

• High-end appliances incl. stainless-steel Bosch cooking appliances and integrated Blomberg refrigerator/freezer

• Roomy bedroom space w/ large closet

• Bright, fresh full bath w/ custom-tiled bath/shower combo

• In-unit, full-size stacking washer and dryer

• Central heat and air conditioning!

• Lobby w/ Concierge services

• Penthouse Club w/ kitchen for larger group events

• Expansive rooftop terrace w/ 360° views

• State-of-the-art fitness center

• Co-working lounge

• Rider Score = 100: Rider’s paradise - world-class public transportation available

• Walk Score = 93: Walker’s paradise - daily errands do not require a car

• Biker’s Score = 92: Biker’s paradise - daily errands can be accomplished on a bike.

• Next door to Centurylink Field and WaMu Theater

• Steps to T-Mobile Park

• Hip neighborhood w/fun and funky restaurants, entertainment, and amenities only steps from your front door.



First month and security deposit. Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com.



No Pets Allowed



