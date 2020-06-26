All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

5832 6TH AVE NW

5832 6th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5832 6th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5832 6TH AVE NW Available 09/01/19 RENOVATED BALLARD 3 BED, 2 BATH DUPLEX UNIT FOR RENT CLOSE TO ALL - **$2650/month rent; Utilities not included; Available September 2019**
**3 bed, 2 bath, 1300 SF; Pets Allowed on Case by Case basis; 12 or 24 month lease available**
**First month's rent ($2650) and security deposit ($2500 - $300 nonrefundable) due upon move in**
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This renovated living space offers a great floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the quaint W Woodland neighborhood in the Ballard/Phinney Ridge area. Home has been renovated into being two separate duplex units with no shared internal space. Home has engineered hard wood floors and new carpet throughout. Paint is new throughout home as are most windows. Home has many windows providing great natural light as well as closet space. Bedrooms are all quite large and spacious. One bathroom has been updated and the other is fully renovated and has very nice finishes and new shower. Kitchen, large living room, 1 bedroom, and 1 bathroom are on the main floor. Downstairs is a laundry room, 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom.

Home is located in a very nice, quiet Ballard/Phinney Ridge neighborhood right next to all Seattle has to offer. Home makes most commutes easy by walking, bus, or driving. 1 block away is dining and entertainment choices. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside. Seattle area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. Elementary school is only 2 blocks away and easily walkable. These include:
-West Woodland Elementary
-Hamilton International Middle School
-Ballard High School
-University of Washington

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Green Lake, Shilshole Bay, Lake Union, Lake Washington, Puget Sound
-Golden Gardens Park, Discovery Park, Gas Works Park, Ballard Commons Park
-Woodland Park Zoo, Ballard Boys & Girls Club, Downtown Ballard, Hiram Chittenden Locks
- Interbay Golf Complex, Jefferson Golf, Jackson Park Golf, Sand Point CC & Golf.

This home has everything you could want and more. Email or call for a tour today!

(RLNE5065750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5832 6TH AVE NW have any available units?
5832 6TH AVE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5832 6TH AVE NW have?
Some of 5832 6TH AVE NW's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5832 6TH AVE NW currently offering any rent specials?
5832 6TH AVE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5832 6TH AVE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5832 6TH AVE NW is pet friendly.
Does 5832 6TH AVE NW offer parking?
No, 5832 6TH AVE NW does not offer parking.
Does 5832 6TH AVE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5832 6TH AVE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5832 6TH AVE NW have a pool?
No, 5832 6TH AVE NW does not have a pool.
Does 5832 6TH AVE NW have accessible units?
No, 5832 6TH AVE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5832 6TH AVE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5832 6TH AVE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
