Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5832 6TH AVE NW Available 09/01/19 RENOVATED BALLARD 3 BED, 2 BATH DUPLEX UNIT FOR RENT CLOSE TO ALL - **$2650/month rent; Utilities not included; Available September 2019**

**3 bed, 2 bath, 1300 SF; Pets Allowed on Case by Case basis; 12 or 24 month lease available**

**First month's rent ($2650) and security deposit ($2500 - $300 nonrefundable) due upon move in**

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This renovated living space offers a great floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the quaint W Woodland neighborhood in the Ballard/Phinney Ridge area. Home has been renovated into being two separate duplex units with no shared internal space. Home has engineered hard wood floors and new carpet throughout. Paint is new throughout home as are most windows. Home has many windows providing great natural light as well as closet space. Bedrooms are all quite large and spacious. One bathroom has been updated and the other is fully renovated and has very nice finishes and new shower. Kitchen, large living room, 1 bedroom, and 1 bathroom are on the main floor. Downstairs is a laundry room, 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom.



Home is located in a very nice, quiet Ballard/Phinney Ridge neighborhood right next to all Seattle has to offer. Home makes most commutes easy by walking, bus, or driving. 1 block away is dining and entertainment choices. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside. Seattle area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. Elementary school is only 2 blocks away and easily walkable. These include:

-West Woodland Elementary

-Hamilton International Middle School

-Ballard High School

-University of Washington



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Green Lake, Shilshole Bay, Lake Union, Lake Washington, Puget Sound

-Golden Gardens Park, Discovery Park, Gas Works Park, Ballard Commons Park

-Woodland Park Zoo, Ballard Boys & Girls Club, Downtown Ballard, Hiram Chittenden Locks

- Interbay Golf Complex, Jefferson Golf, Jackson Park Golf, Sand Point CC & Golf.



This home has everything you could want and more. Email or call for a tour today!



(RLNE5065750)