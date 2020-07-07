5815 NE 57th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Send us an online request now! - This beautiful home sited on prominent corner lot with south facing views to Lake Washington. It features oversized yard and deck. Formal entry opens to spacious living room and fireplace. Huge windows overlooking private back yard and views. Formal dining room opens to entertaining sized deck to enjoy views. Close to University District and parks.

Due to current situation with COVID-19 virus, we have made our decision to close our office. Our office will remain closed until further notice. We are still here for you. Our online system is still accessible 24/7. Send us a request online now. We will contact you via text message shortly.



(RLNE5725759)