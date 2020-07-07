All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

5725 25th Ave NE

5725 25th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5725 25th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Ravenna

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
new construction
5725 25th Ave NE Available 06/01/20 Modern ADU Near University Village: FaceTime tours available - Enjoy living in this beautiful ground-floor ADU home with private entrance. Less than 10 blocks from University Village, this home provides the best of urban living: it's near bus lines, shopping, restaurants, the University of Washington, the Burke Gilman Trail and Seattle Children's Hospital. This contemporary construction features a spacious open floor plan, tons of natural light, open kitchen with a huge center island topped with a quartz countertop, tankless hot water, gas heat, hardwood floors, modern fixtures, and in-unit laundry. Showings and FaceTime tours are by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing: www.mapleleafmgt.com.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant (18 years and older).
~$150 / month for water, sewer, garbage, electricity AND internet.
~12 month lease minimum.
~Street parking.
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~No pets and strictly no smoking anywhere on the premises.
~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out. FaceTime tours available.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3896515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5725 25th Ave NE have any available units?
5725 25th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5725 25th Ave NE have?
Some of 5725 25th Ave NE's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5725 25th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5725 25th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5725 25th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 5725 25th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5725 25th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 5725 25th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 5725 25th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5725 25th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5725 25th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5725 25th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5725 25th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5725 25th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5725 25th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5725 25th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

