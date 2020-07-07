Amenities

5725 25th Ave NE Available 06/01/20 Modern ADU Near University Village: FaceTime tours available - Enjoy living in this beautiful ground-floor ADU home with private entrance. Less than 10 blocks from University Village, this home provides the best of urban living: it's near bus lines, shopping, restaurants, the University of Washington, the Burke Gilman Trail and Seattle Children's Hospital. This contemporary construction features a spacious open floor plan, tons of natural light, open kitchen with a huge center island topped with a quartz countertop, tankless hot water, gas heat, hardwood floors, modern fixtures, and in-unit laundry. Showings and FaceTime tours are by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing: www.mapleleafmgt.com.



~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant (18 years and older).

~$150 / month for water, sewer, garbage, electricity AND internet.

~12 month lease minimum.

~Street parking.

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~No pets and strictly no smoking anywhere on the premises.

~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out. FaceTime tours available.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.



No Pets Allowed



