Amenities
5725 25th Ave NE Available 06/01/20 Modern ADU Near University Village: FaceTime tours available - Enjoy living in this beautiful ground-floor ADU home with private entrance. Less than 10 blocks from University Village, this home provides the best of urban living: it's near bus lines, shopping, restaurants, the University of Washington, the Burke Gilman Trail and Seattle Children's Hospital. This contemporary construction features a spacious open floor plan, tons of natural light, open kitchen with a huge center island topped with a quartz countertop, tankless hot water, gas heat, hardwood floors, modern fixtures, and in-unit laundry. Showings and FaceTime tours are by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing: www.mapleleafmgt.com.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant (18 years and older).
~$150 / month for water, sewer, garbage, electricity AND internet.
~12 month lease minimum.
~Street parking.
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~No pets and strictly no smoking anywhere on the premises.
~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out. FaceTime tours available.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
(RLNE3896515)