5719 Northeast 60th Street

Feel immediately at home in this Charming Cape Cod House in Seattle’s HIGHLY DESIRED WINDERMERE community. BATHED IN NATURAL LIGHT, this AIRY home is perfect for entertaining around the SUNNY DINING ROOM and beautifully REMODELED KITCHEN. The BRIGHT and SPACIOUS BASEMENT provides a separate area for friends and family with its own COZY FIREPLACE and WETBAR, as well as its own living space with a LUXURIOUS bathroom and very PRIVATE bedroom. Clean lines, fine finishes, natural materials, quality wood trim and solid wood floors throughout, perfectly wed the old with new in a GRACIOUS, WARM and INVITING home. Enjoy the added bonus of a serene and private backyard along with your very own separate studio or workshop. Easy access to shopping, dining, and everything the University Village has to offer. Just minutes from the University of Washington, Union Bay and Seattle Children’s Hospital, one of the nation’s leading medical institutions. Just a short walk from beautiful Magnuson Park.



FEATURES:



• 1,860 sq. ft. of space on a NEWLY LANDSCAPED lot

• 3 Bedrooms/1.75 bathrooms

• Large Finished Basement with Wet Bar and Fireplace

• Oak HARDWOOD FLOORS Throughout Main Floor

• Gourmet Kitchen with Israeli Sandstone Tile and HIGH-END STAINLESS STEEL appliances

• Built-in Breakfast Nook

• Bright Formal Dining Room with LOTS of NATURAL LIGHT

• Inviting Living Area with Fireplace

• Master and 2nd Bedroom each w/ Access to LARGE SUNNY Backyard Deck

• Basement also features a LUXURIOUS Full Bath and PRIVATE 3rd Bedroom

• Large Laundry/Utility Room with NEW FLOORS and TONS of STORAGE SPACE

• Large Capacity Washer/Dryer

• Beautifully LANDSCAPED Back and Front Yards boast a Studio or Workshop

• One-car Garage and Tandem Driveway

• Convenient Access to Restaurants, Shopping, Schools and Parks.



Pets on case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206-399-2275 / Marisa@DwellingsSeattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,600, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,470, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

