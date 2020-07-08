All apartments in Seattle
5719 Northeast 60th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5719 Northeast 60th Street

5719 Northeast 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5719 Northeast 60th Street, Seattle, WA 98105
Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Feel immediately at home in this Charming Cape Cod House in Seattle’s HIGHLY DESIRED WINDERMERE community. BATHED IN NATURAL LIGHT, this AIRY home is perfect for entertaining around the SUNNY DINING ROOM and beautifully REMODELED KITCHEN. The BRIGHT and SPACIOUS BASEMENT provides a separate area for friends and family with its own COZY FIREPLACE and WETBAR, as well as its own living space with a LUXURIOUS bathroom and very PRIVATE bedroom. Clean lines, fine finishes, natural materials, quality wood trim and solid wood floors throughout, perfectly wed the old with new in a GRACIOUS, WARM and INVITING home. Enjoy the added bonus of a serene and private backyard along with your very own separate studio or workshop. Easy access to shopping, dining, and everything the University Village has to offer. Just minutes from the University of Washington, Union Bay and Seattle Children’s Hospital, one of the nation’s leading medical institutions. Just a short walk from beautiful Magnuson Park.

FEATURES:

• 1,860 sq. ft. of space on a NEWLY LANDSCAPED lot
• 3 Bedrooms/1.75 bathrooms
• Large Finished Basement with Wet Bar and Fireplace
• Oak HARDWOOD FLOORS Throughout Main Floor
• Gourmet Kitchen with Israeli Sandstone Tile and HIGH-END STAINLESS STEEL appliances
• Built-in Breakfast Nook
• Bright Formal Dining Room with LOTS of NATURAL LIGHT
• Inviting Living Area with Fireplace
• Master and 2nd Bedroom each w/ Access to LARGE SUNNY Backyard Deck
• Basement also features a LUXURIOUS Full Bath and PRIVATE 3rd Bedroom
• Large Laundry/Utility Room with NEW FLOORS and TONS of STORAGE SPACE
• Large Capacity Washer/Dryer
• Beautifully LANDSCAPED Back and Front Yards boast a Studio or Workshop
• One-car Garage and Tandem Driveway
• Convenient Access to Restaurants, Shopping, Schools and Parks.

Pets on case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206-399-2275 / Marisa@DwellingsSeattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,600, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,470, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5719 Northeast 60th Street have any available units?
5719 Northeast 60th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5719 Northeast 60th Street have?
Some of 5719 Northeast 60th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5719 Northeast 60th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5719 Northeast 60th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5719 Northeast 60th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5719 Northeast 60th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5719 Northeast 60th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5719 Northeast 60th Street offers parking.
Does 5719 Northeast 60th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5719 Northeast 60th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5719 Northeast 60th Street have a pool?
No, 5719 Northeast 60th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5719 Northeast 60th Street have accessible units?
No, 5719 Northeast 60th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5719 Northeast 60th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5719 Northeast 60th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
