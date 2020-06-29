560 Ward St Unit A

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage

560 Ward St - A Unit A Available 04/01/20 Beautiful New Town House, AMAZING VIEWS! - **SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR!

Online Calendar: https://showmojo.com/l/ae92da9031/560-ward-st-a-unit-a-seattle-wa-98109



or call/text 206-900-9028

alex@wallspropertymanagement.com



Beautiful Town House, AMAZING VIEWS! - Superior attention to detail Rooftop decks with amazing city views Covered decks with builtin gas Barbecue Steps to Queen Anne shops, restaurants, and the Seattle Center Amazing new Queen Anne townhomes that will knock your socks off with quality, ambiance, views and location. Mood changing city views, roof top decks with gas fireplaces, Jenn Aire appliance packages, painted garage floors, Caesar Stone counter tops all joined together with perfect attention to detail. Enjoy meals on your beautiful Iron Wood decks with built in BBQs and "in your lap" city views while soaking in the sun. Friends will envy these homes and consider this the place to gather for any special occasion. No Pets Allowed



Move in Costs Include:

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $30

Non-Refundable Administrative Charge: 10% of 1st month's rent

Refundable Security Deposit: Equal to 1st Months Rent



*The property is professionally managed by Walls Property Management, which specializes in the neighborhoods of Queen Anne, Magnolia, Ballard, Fremont, Wallingford, Phinney Ridge, Eastlake, Green Lake, Capitol Hill, Central District, West Seattle, Pioneer Square and Beacon Hill. Because of the concentrated focus on Seattle, our colleagues are never far away! The property offers professional 24/7 emergency maintenance.



We do not accept Comprehensive Reusable Tenant Screening Reports as defined by and pursuant to RCW 59.18.



Equal Housing Opportunity

We look forward to understanding what you're looking for and seeing if this or one of our other vacancies may fit your needs: https://www.wallspropertymanagement.com/properties/vacancies/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5557452)