560 Ward St Unit A
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

560 Ward St Unit A

560 Ward St · No Longer Available
Location

560 Ward St, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
560 Ward St - A Unit A Available 04/01/20 Beautiful New Town House, AMAZING VIEWS!
Online Calendar: https://showmojo.com/l/ae92da9031/560-ward-st-a-unit-a-seattle-wa-98109

or call/text 206-900-9028
alex@wallspropertymanagement.com

Beautiful Town House, AMAZING VIEWS! - Superior attention to detail Rooftop decks with amazing city views Covered decks with builtin gas Barbecue Steps to Queen Anne shops, restaurants, and the Seattle Center Amazing new Queen Anne townhomes that will knock your socks off with quality, ambiance, views and location. Mood changing city views, roof top decks with gas fireplaces, Jenn Aire appliance packages, painted garage floors, Caesar Stone counter tops all joined together with perfect attention to detail. Enjoy meals on your beautiful Iron Wood decks with built in BBQs and "in your lap" city views while soaking in the sun. Friends will envy these homes and consider this the place to gather for any special occasion. No Pets Allowed

Superior attention to detail
Rooftop decks with amazing city views
Covered decks with builtin gas Barbecue
270sqft garage
Steps to Queen Anne shops, restaurants, and
the Seattle Center
Amazing new Queen Anne townhomes that will knock your socks off with quality, ambiance, views and location. Mood changing city
views, roof top decks with gas fireplaces, Jenn Aire appliance packages, painted garage floors, Caesar Stone counter tops all joined
together with perfect attention to detail. Enjoy meals on your beautiful Iron Wood decks with built in BBQs and "in your lap" city views
while soaking in the sun. Friends will envy these homes and consider this the place to gather for any special occasion.

Move in Costs Include:
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $30
Non-Refundable Administrative Charge: 10% of 1st month's rent
Refundable Security Deposit: Equal to 1st Months Rent

The property is professionally managed by Walls Property Management, which specializes in the neighborhoods of Queen Anne, Magnolia, Ballard, Fremont, Wallingford, Phinney Ridge, Eastlake, Green Lake, Capitol Hill, Central District, West Seattle, Pioneer Square and Beacon Hill. The property offers professional 24/7 emergency maintenance.

We do not accept Comprehensive Reusable Tenant Screening Reports as defined by and pursuant to RCW 59.18.

Equal Housing Opportunity
We look forward to understanding what you're looking for and seeing if this or one of our other vacancies may fit your needs.

**SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR!
Online Calendar: https://showmojo.com/l/ae92da9031/560-ward-st-a-unit-a-seattle-wa-98109

or call/text 206-900-9028
alex@wallspropertymanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5557452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 Ward St Unit A have any available units?
560 Ward St Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 560 Ward St Unit A have?
Some of 560 Ward St Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 Ward St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
560 Ward St Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Ward St Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 560 Ward St Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 560 Ward St Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 560 Ward St Unit A offers parking.
Does 560 Ward St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 Ward St Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Ward St Unit A have a pool?
No, 560 Ward St Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 560 Ward St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 560 Ward St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Ward St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 560 Ward St Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
