Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

5516 28th Ave NW

5516 28th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5516 28th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
5516 28th Ave NW Available 03/15/20 Sophisticated Townhome in the Heart of Ballard - Please visit https://www.mapleleafmgt.com/listings/detail/2b0f4347-e077-4b18-870a-1d581cf57659 to view the full listing. Welcome home to this sophisticated three bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse in the heart of Ballard. The main floor has a chefs dream kitchen with stainless appliances, a stainless island, gorgeous wood floors, and so much space for entertaining. Step onto the good-sized deck or host a barbecue. The dining area, living room with gas fireplace, half bath and office nook complete this floor. Upstairs you will find two beautiful master bedrooms with en suite, vaulted ceilings, generous closet space, and a laundry room with full size washer and dryer. The lower level has a third large bedroom that opens up to a beautifully landscaped private courtyard, a mud room, and garage access.

This sought after location offers the best of Seattle dining, cafes, shopping, a renowned farmers market, and close to the Burke Gilman Trail, the Ballard Community Center, the Ballard Locks, and Golden Gardens.

~Tenant pays all utilities.
~Assigned garage parking included.
~Yard service required for $50 / month.
~12 month lease. Would consider longer.
~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

(RLNE5570123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5516 28th Ave NW have any available units?
5516 28th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5516 28th Ave NW have?
Some of 5516 28th Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5516 28th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
5516 28th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5516 28th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5516 28th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 5516 28th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 5516 28th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 5516 28th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5516 28th Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5516 28th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 5516 28th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 5516 28th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 5516 28th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5516 28th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5516 28th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
