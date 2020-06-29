Amenities

5516 28th Ave NW Available 03/15/20 Sophisticated Townhome in the Heart of Ballard - Please visit https://www.mapleleafmgt.com/listings/detail/2b0f4347-e077-4b18-870a-1d581cf57659 to view the full listing. Welcome home to this sophisticated three bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse in the heart of Ballard. The main floor has a chefs dream kitchen with stainless appliances, a stainless island, gorgeous wood floors, and so much space for entertaining. Step onto the good-sized deck or host a barbecue. The dining area, living room with gas fireplace, half bath and office nook complete this floor. Upstairs you will find two beautiful master bedrooms with en suite, vaulted ceilings, generous closet space, and a laundry room with full size washer and dryer. The lower level has a third large bedroom that opens up to a beautifully landscaped private courtyard, a mud room, and garage access.



This sought after location offers the best of Seattle dining, cafes, shopping, a renowned farmers market, and close to the Burke Gilman Trail, the Ballard Community Center, the Ballard Locks, and Golden Gardens.



~Tenant pays all utilities.

~Assigned garage parking included.

~Yard service required for $50 / month.

~12 month lease. Would consider longer.

~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.



