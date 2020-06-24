All apartments in Seattle
5450 Leary Ave NW Apt 653 (LO)
5450 Leary Ave NW Apt 653 (LO)

5450 Leary Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5450 Leary Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Adams

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
gym
concierge
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
lobby
media room
pet friendly
- Beautiful Canal Station North condo in the heart of Ballard! This top floor unit has a bright and spacious layout. There is a den as you enter the unit. There is an open kitchen/dining area/living room. The kitchen features SS appliances, granite tile counters and tile flooring. The living room has a gas FP and opens to the balcony. The building features: concierge, beautiful lobby, business center, lounge with kitchen, hot tub, fitness center and courtyard with grills. This is a great location with a short walk to restaurants, shops, movie theatre and bus line. No smoking and small pet with approval.

First month's rent and security deposit (equal to one months rent)

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $6,600 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4748024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5450 Leary Ave NW Apt 653 (LO) have any available units?
5450 Leary Ave NW Apt 653 (LO) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5450 Leary Ave NW Apt 653 (LO) have?
Some of 5450 Leary Ave NW Apt 653 (LO)'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5450 Leary Ave NW Apt 653 (LO) currently offering any rent specials?
5450 Leary Ave NW Apt 653 (LO) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5450 Leary Ave NW Apt 653 (LO) pet-friendly?
Yes, 5450 Leary Ave NW Apt 653 (LO) is pet friendly.
Does 5450 Leary Ave NW Apt 653 (LO) offer parking?
No, 5450 Leary Ave NW Apt 653 (LO) does not offer parking.
Does 5450 Leary Ave NW Apt 653 (LO) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5450 Leary Ave NW Apt 653 (LO) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5450 Leary Ave NW Apt 653 (LO) have a pool?
No, 5450 Leary Ave NW Apt 653 (LO) does not have a pool.
Does 5450 Leary Ave NW Apt 653 (LO) have accessible units?
No, 5450 Leary Ave NW Apt 653 (LO) does not have accessible units.
Does 5450 Leary Ave NW Apt 653 (LO) have units with dishwashers?
No, 5450 Leary Ave NW Apt 653 (LO) does not have units with dishwashers.
