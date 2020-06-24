5450 Leary Ave NW Apt 653 (LO)

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly gym concierge clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge courtyard gym bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub lobby media room pet friendly

- Beautiful Canal Station North condo in the heart of Ballard! This top floor unit has a bright and spacious layout. There is a den as you enter the unit. There is an open kitchen/dining area/living room. The kitchen features SS appliances, granite tile counters and tile flooring. The living room has a gas FP and opens to the balcony. The building features: concierge, beautiful lobby, business center, lounge with kitchen, hot tub, fitness center and courtyard with grills. This is a great location with a short walk to restaurants, shops, movie theatre and bus line. No smoking and small pet with approval.



First month's rent and security deposit (equal to one months rent)



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $6,600 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE4748024)